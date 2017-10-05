Chino Valley neighborhood crime spree investigation leads to 2 arrests

Chino Valley police have arrested two people in the wake of their investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts from the Bright Star neighborhood, said Lt. Vince Schaan, CVPD spokesman.

Between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15, police responded to several calls in the area, reporting four stolen vehicles, a home burglary, and a vehicle burglary.

After extensive investigation, police arrested two people: Joshua Taylor, 28, and his girlfriend, Cherie Bier, 35. Both have criminal records, Schaan said.

A search of Bier's home in the 2100 block of Touchstone Road in Chino Valley turned up “numerous items of stolen property,” Schaan said. Drugs and paraphernalia were found, along with counterfeit bills and items used to make them.

The vehicles were located before the house was searched, Schaan said, and some property is still missing.

Taylor was booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of burglary, theft of a means of transportation, trafficking in stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery and possession of marijuana.

Bier was booked and charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, and possession of marijuana.

The Bright Star neighborhood — a master-planned community — is off Road 2 North, east of Delaware Drive and Mylo Drive in Chino Valley.

Editor's Note - This story has been updated to reflect that Bier’s arrest was only on the charges of possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and forgery. Her arrest was not for the string of burglaries and theft, as reported in the article.