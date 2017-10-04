Here’s how Paulden Head Start is doing two months after opening

It’s been a couple months since Paulden’s Head Start opened in August and the principal says things are going great.

All possible because of a grant, there have been so many successes just in these first two months, said Paulden Community School Principal Martha Potter, noting that last week the little head starters participated in their first fire drill.

“They did very well,” Potter said, mentioning other successes include an open house night, a lunch program for the head start students and the beginning of the building of a new playground. “We just have tons of (success). It is one thing after the other.”

Though, even though there’s plenty of successes, there are some challenges, Potter said. One of the biggest ones came after putting a safety mechanism in place so the head start students can’t leave after they’re enclosed in the campus, she said, noting it involved putting in a safety mechanism and having people come in one door, sign in and go out the other, as well as a locked gate. It’s just been interesting to have had to reroute the traffic, but even with those learned behaviors having to change, it’s going well, Potter said.

Potter said she’s enjoyed seeing the little ones getting ready to come in and them saying “hi” to her when they do come in. In just a short amount of time, they’ve grown to not be scared and many of them even get upset when they have to go home, she said.

It’s not just the kids who enjoy it either, Potter said, remarking that the public response has been awesome. It’s filled up fast, with 17 kids in the program and only room for 18, she said.

Looking ahead, the goal is to sustain the head start and there’s a five-year plan, Potter said, commenting that a contract for the sustaining of five years has already been made up.

“Just to simply sustain it would be awesome,” Potter said. “Sometimes with new things, it’s fun at first, but the sustainability is always our biggest concern.”

Parents interested in that last remaining spot can bring a completed application, child’s birth certificate and immunization records and either their taxes or last pay stub to show income to either the Paulden Community School Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. To reach the school by phone, call 928-636-1430.