Lily is a 2- to 3-year old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Shar Pei mixed female looking for a home.

She is very loving so she needs a home where she can get a lot of attention. She seems to get along well with other dogs and plays well with children. However, because of her size (can be up to 60 pounds), it might be best if the children were a little older.

If interested in adopting Lily, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.