Cooking with Diane: Beefy Meat Pie

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: October 4, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • This tasty beefy pie recipe makes quite a bit, but one can be frozen for another supper. Goes well with a crisp green side salad or a dish of fruit.

    Beefy Meat Pie

    1 pound ground beef

    1 small onion (chopped)

    3 medium potatoes (not cooked)

    3 carrots (sliced thin)

    2 stalks celery (diced)

    1 cup frozen corn

    1 can French onion soup

    1 can mushroom soup (undiluted)

    2 packages frozen pie crust

    Salt & pepper to taste

    Cook meat and onion till meat is brown. Add soups and veggies, salt and pepper, mix well. Divide into 2 pie plates (9-inch). Put on top crusts and cut slits into each pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until golden. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.

