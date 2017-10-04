Cooking with Diane: Beefy Meat Pie

This tasty beefy pie recipe makes quite a bit, but one can be frozen for another supper. Goes well with a crisp green side salad or a dish of fruit.
Beefy Meat Pie
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion (chopped)
3 medium potatoes (not cooked)
3 carrots (sliced thin)
2 stalks celery (diced)
1 cup frozen corn
1 can French onion soup
1 can mushroom soup (undiluted)
2 packages frozen pie crust
Salt & pepper to taste
Cook meat and onion till meat is brown. Add soups and veggies, salt and pepper, mix well. Divide into 2 pie plates (9-inch). Put on top crusts and cut slits into each pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until golden. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.
