Cooking with Diane: Beefy Meat Pie

This tasty beefy pie recipe makes quite a bit, but one can be frozen for another supper. Goes well with a crisp green side salad or a dish of fruit.

Beefy Meat Pie

1 pound ground beef

1 small onion (chopped)

3 medium potatoes (not cooked)

3 carrots (sliced thin)

2 stalks celery (diced)

1 cup frozen corn

1 can French onion soup

1 can mushroom soup (undiluted)

2 packages frozen pie crust

Salt & pepper to taste

Cook meat and onion till meat is brown. Add soups and veggies, salt and pepper, mix well. Divide into 2 pie plates (9-inch). Put on top crusts and cut slits into each pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or until golden. Let rest 10 minutes before serving.