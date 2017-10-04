In the months since Chino Valley Medical Center became an urgent care-only facility, residents say Chino Valley needs more doctors — especially with more people possibly on the way.

The transition to an urgent care-only facility affected her and her sister terribly, said Judy Snow, remarking that her sister is 80 years old and has dementia. They had an appointment in December and had to wait until September for the two of them to go and see a doctor they had for more than 10 years, Snow said.

“We had to go to the walk-in clinic,” she said. “Oftentimes there was no one available. It has seriously affected me because of my concern about my sister.”

Kyle Herman also said the transition affected her, commenting she’s had to go a lot longer between appointments. Not only that, but it’s put an extra load on the two doctors at the walk-in clinic with one having a 2,000-patient load, Herman said. They can’t do prescription refills very easily and have to put out surgical consults to other doctors, she said.

This hasn’t strained People Who Care as Chino Valley Program Manager Marie Bernardo said she’s always had a large amount of neighbors who have to go out of town to specialists and that hasn’t grown much more since the medical center went urgent care-only.

“They really didn’t go there as much,” Bernardo said. “They’ve always gone to Prescott or Prescott Valley for a large amount of their medical needs.”

However, People who Care in Chino Valley is in real need of volunteers, she said, mentioning there’s a waiting list for people to become neighbors with the organization because of the number of volunteers. The organization is trying to recruit more volunteers but in Chino Valley, it’s mostly senior citizens in need of help, Bernardo said.

Recently, the Chino Valley Town Council approved for the development of West Meadows, an active adult community meant for ages 55 and older. That’s concerning, said Karen Freund at the Sept. 12 council meeting.

“We don’t have doctors for the residents we have now,” Freund said, noting that adding people in the 55-plus age bracket will require more doctors. “I don’t know how that’s going to work either.”

Freund also said the development didn’t fit with Chino Valley’s general plan, wasn’t good for the town’s infrastructure and wondered where the water would be coming as the wells are going dry and people are paying upwards of $10,000 to drop new wells.

Snow also said she’s concerned about the development bringing more people, noting that her doctor already has a large number of patients.

“I feel seriously that I’m going to be deprived from the availability of my doctor, whom I’ve had for 14 years and her being unavailable because she’s stacked,” she said. “It concerns me terribly.”

Bernardo said she hopes that some of the senior citizens who do come in will want to become volunteers with People Who Care.

Hopefully, they’re not all going to need her assistance and maybe some will want to help, she said. Currently, there are 20 volunteers and five more would be great, Bernardo said.