Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Oct. 4

Paulden Public Library book sale

The Paulden Public Library is celebrating its first anniversary all month of October.

Friends of the Paulden Public Library (a 501c3 organization) are hosting (weather permitting) a huge book sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Funds raised will benefit the Paulden Public Library. All donations welcome.

Thousands of lightly used books. New titles, older titles, cookbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, novels, gardening, and many others. Various prices from free to about $5. Romance novels/mysteries 5 for a dollar and up.

The event is located at 25985 N. Hooty Lane, Paulden. (3.6 miles west of Hwy 89 off Big Chino Road) Follow the signs.

For more information call Kathi 928-925-4185 or Mary Jo 909-815-3697.

Trick or Treating at Memory Park

Join us for a safe, fun and free event for the entire family! On Tuesday Oct. 31, Chino Valley will be hosting its 20th Annual Trick-or-Treating at Memory Park.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: Palomino Road & N. Road 1 West

Evening events include: trick or treating at the vendor booths set throughout the park, booth decorating contest for participating vendors, two fire shows by Pyroklectic, children’s Halloween maze, zombie zone, scary stories in the ramada, sponsored by Miss Darlene of the children’s library, food trucks, and inflatable obstacles and games, sponsored by Grace Baptist.

If you are interested in having a booth, please fill out the application form and return to the Recreation Department/Aquatics Center at 1615 N. Road 1 East, or call 928-830-7853 for more information.

Fashion show benefits veterans

A fashion show benefiting local veterans is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in Chino Valley at the American Legion at Highway 89 and Road 3 South.

Tickets cost $15 and include lunch, raffles and a 50/50. Make checks out to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40. Call Kathie at 602-421-2833, Debbie at 928-899-6924 or Anita at 586-295-0015 to buy tickets.

Tickets are limited. Come and join in the fun. Clothes by B-Ware Chic by Stacy.

Road work on Yuma Drive

Yavapai County will continue road work on Yuma Drive in Chino Valley through Dec. 4.

Construction will consist of removing existing asphalt, installing various drainage improvements, and cutting native soil to improve sight distance in four areas on Yuma Drive. Affected areas include Otmo Drive, Pheasant Place, Beck Road, Quail Trail and Movi Trail.

One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Travelers should use caution when driving in the construction zones and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes.

Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the Mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and applications forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on Highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off your culinary talents.

This is one of the most audience popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

You’ll enjoy pumpkin bowling, the Prescott Regulators & their Shady Ladies, Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks, food trucks, kettle corn, Kidz Zone and games, an arts & crafts show & sale and so much more. A full day of Family Fun with in and out privileges for only $3 per adult and all children under 10 admitted free.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community. Election is planned for November.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Harvest Festival this weekend

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Prescott Community Gardens will be hosting a Harvest Festival open to the public, from 1 to 5 p.m. there will be children’s activities, pumpkin rolling, finding mini pumpkins in the haystack, arts and crafts and scavenger hunt.

For the adults there will be music, garden tours and ask the Master Gardener’s anything about gardening. Soup, chili, cornbread and drinks will be served. Parking for this event will be at the Sam Hill Warehouse located at the north end of Granite Street.

The Prescott Community Gardens are directly across the street. For more Information, call Patti, events coordinator for the PCG at 928-515-1657.

Flu shots

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine — and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from Oct. 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get your flu shot, including:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Fire Dept. No. 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road

Town Hall focuses on education funding

County residents are invited to participate in a Community Town Hall that focuses upon gathering recommendations for “Funding PreK-12 Education. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, on the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University campus in the Jack L. Hunt Student Union Building.

The intent of the Community Town Hall is to let local residents provide input into what is hoped will be a comprehensive plan to ensure the state supports a robust education system, said Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall.

“We’re hoping to gather as many recommendations from as broad a population as possible from around the state from more than 20 town halls we’re conducting in the next two months,” Jackson said. “Those recommendations then become a part of the statewide Town Hall we are sponsoring Nov. 12-15 in Mesa.”

Jackson said a core belief among many in Arizona is that economic vitality of the state is dependent upon a strong and well-supported education system. She also said a recent poll indicated that Arizonans named generating support for a quality education system as the biggest issue facing the state.

Several speakers will present information and lead discussions at the Quad City Town Hall. Among them are Dick Foreman, president and CEO, Arizona Business and Education Coalition; Tim Carter, president, Arizona State School Board, and superintendent, Yavapai County Schools.

Also featured is a panel presentation from three education authorities: Rosemary Agneessens, community outreach, Forest Fee Management Association; Jennifer Hernandez, community mobilizer, Expect More Arizona-Northern Arizona; and Lisa Hosking, consultant, Tenney Blended Learning Strategies.

Those interested in attending should contact Laura Parsons, 602-252-6000 or aztownhall.org/CommunityPrograms. The registration fee, which includes lunch and beverages during the day, is $25. The deadline for cancellations is Oct. 11.