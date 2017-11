Spanky is a Bulldog mixed male dog that is about 3-to-4 years old and looking for a home. Chino Valley Animal Shelter staff say he is quiet, sweet and loving and gets along great with other dogs. He does not care for cats, however.

If interested in adopting Spanky, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.