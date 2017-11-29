Oath Keepers starting Explorers group

Though the military, law enforcement and firefighters have explorer programs, the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County have never had one, but they plan to change that in January.

“A lot of our kids, what we want to do is be able to educate them,” said Chino Valley Oath Keepers President Jim Arroyo. “Not just the principles of the Founding Fathers of our republic and the constitution, but practical skill sets that they’re going to need in case of a disaster that they can be assisting their parents and what have you.”

The Oath Keepers is an organization based off of preparedness, said Secretary and Treasurer Janet Arroyo. As such, it’s a natural evolution to want to introduce young people to it, she said. It’s all to teach the kids to have fun and the basic survival skill sets they’ll need in case of an emergency, Janet said.

The first meeting is Saturday, Jan. 13 in Building C of the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 Highway 89, Chino Valley. In getting all of it set up, there’s been a group of eight to 10 people that have been giving input into the situation including some young people, Janet said. They’re advisors to see what they’d like to see or do in the organization, Jim said.

“This is tailored strictly towards them,” he said. “They are going to have input all throughout the process.”

The first meeting is going to be on basic fire starting and the next two are still in the planning phase, Jim said. It will start the same way an Oath Keeper meeting starts with an invocation and pledge of allegiance, he said. It’s open to any youth ages 10-17, Jim said.

The Oath Keepers of Yavapai County are the largest active Oath Keepers group in the Western United States and most likely the entire country and this Explorers group was a concept they came up with a couple of years ago, he said. The whole idea is to get the youth active and involved and participate in different training such as first aid or communications, which can even involve getting a technicians class license, Jim said.

Some of the ideas that have come up for the Explorers group are knots, building water filters, tracking, self-defense, building a solar cooker, local plant medicine, first aid, firearm safety, knife care and sharpening, food dehydrating and building a dehydrator, map and compass reading, small livestock, hunting, fishing, snares, trapping, primitive skills, intelligence, communications and building a bug out bag, Janet said.

“We’ve been told that’s very exciting, that youngsters all want to put together some kind of bug out bag. They all want to be like ‘Survivorman,” she said. “We have a lot of ideas … there are a lot of things that we plan to pursue that we’ve run by our young advisors.”

They’re also going to work in other subjects such as a little bit of American history and the constitution that they’re probably not getting anywhere else, Janet said. The hope is to turn out Eagle Scout-quality people, she said.

They want it to go as well as the main group too, Janet said. When the two of them took over the Oath Keepers of Yavapai County, there were six members and now, almost four years later, there are consistently 100 people at meetings, she said.

The kids also don’t need to join the Oath Keepers to participate, Jim said.

“During times of disaster, children are usually a big issue and if they have an understanding of what to expect in a disaster, they can participate,” he said. “That alleviates a lot of the fear.”