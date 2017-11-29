Letter: Remembering Tyson

Editor:

RE: Tyson Kuhrt, our son’s Reading Room in Chino Valley Library, the grand opening (Kenneth Tyson Adam Kuhrt) Reading Room was Dec. 11, 2003.

We are pleased to be a part of the reading programs and Tyson’s Room, by our donation for the building and that of others.

Tyson was born in Kapiolani Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. President Obama was also born in this hospital. “If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, we’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again!

The greatest love and gift of our loves.

Your mom and dad,

Ken and Regina Kuhrt

Chino Valley