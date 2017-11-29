Letter: Elks helping out

Editor:

On behalf of Chino Valley Elks Lodge 2842 I want to thank you very much for your excellent coverage of our “Dictionaries for third-graders” in your Oct. 18 issue, the “First Responders Awards Dinner” in the Nov. 1 issue and for the notice of our annual “Veteran’s Pancake Breakfast” upcoming tomorrow in the Nov. 8 issue.

We are always glad to see our events brought to the attention of Chino Valley’s residents. It is of vital importance for charitable organizations to get the publicity and hopefully some members of the community are motivated to join us and help in our activities. We are always pleased to add to our membership.

We will attempt to make you aware in advance of any events we are having that are open to the public.

Thank you again for your service to the citizens of Chino Valley and environs.

Klaus Nietzschmann, Secretary

Chino Valley