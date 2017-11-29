CVUSD Teacher of the Month: Miles Holder and McKinley Gonzales

Chino Valley High School has relatively new instructors in its Agriculture-Business classrooms, however neither of them are new to the industry or the classroom. These two young and bright instructors bring fresh innovative ideas to the classroom and dedicate many extra hours of their own time to our students involved in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) program.

These two instructors work tirelessly to ensure our students are receiving hands on learning experience relevant to the agriculture industry. Whether it be students developing individual business plans, becoming a qualified livestock evaluator, or supporting students in other agriculture endeavors, McKinley & Miles efforts cannot go unrecognized.

They’re the driving force behind the corn dinner and they will be taking some students to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention. They continuously take students to leadership conferences with the intention of building future agriculture professionals. Hats off and many kudos to our Agriculture-Business instructors, the teachers of the month for November, Miles Holder and McKinley Gonzales!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.