CVUSD Student of the Week: Jack

“I am preparing for my future in film, specifically creating documentaries of space,” Jack Gschweng said when asked about being a part of KDRN here at Del Rio School. Jack, along with over 10 other 4th and 5th grade students have the opportunity to participate in producing, filming, directing, and anchoring while on the KDRN morning announcement crew.

KDRN students stay after school for this extra curricular learning/activity and are given special instruction by Paula Meier, Cassie Crowser and Mike Schoenfeld.

Jack joined KDRN as a third grader because “It is so fun and you get to be around people.” Not only does he get to be in the know with all the events going on around school, but he gets to be with his friends who share a common interest. Last year, Del Rio School was given a brand new camera, tri-pod, and microphone thanks to the Chino Valley Lioness. It is with their gracious donation that we have a “wider range of filming opportunities now.” The camera is easier to use, the image is clearer, the sound quality has improved and the stand makes it easier to transport and move. Jack is very thankful for the new equipment as he is training other students on how to use the camera.

A big thank you goes out to ProTex, who donated a new cloud printer to help effectively print the announcements to be read aloud on air.

We here at Del Rio School, are so grateful for all the local support and sponsors who help make dreams like Jack G’s of becoming a documentary filmmaker come true! Shoot for the stars Jack!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.