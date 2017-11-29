The council member dances

Though Chino Valley Council member Corey Mendoza has no problem jumping out of a perfectly good airplane that’s flying thousands of feet above, dancing in front of a group of people is another matter.

In October, Mendoza was named as one of the celebrity dancers for the 2018 Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona Dancing for the Stars event. Though the event is in April, he said he’s never danced before and will need all the practice he can get.

“I’m going to need every bit of this five months to get ready to learn this,” he said. “It’s amazing. I skydive a lot, but I tell you, I have no problem going out the door of an airplane. But dancing in front of a group of people, that one scares me.”

He’s keeping his routine under wraps until the night of the event, but fellow council member Annie Lane recently suggested that Mendoza be given the nickname, “Twinkle Toes.”

Mendoza is partnered with Dawn Wilson who said she works with a lot of beginners. However, while he’s admitted to never having done the type of dancing their routine calls for, he can put weight on one foot at a time and then the other just like any student, Wilson said. That’s pretty much what anyone who is walking is doing, she said.

“They’re basically changing weight from one foot to the other. He understands that quickly,” Wilson said. “Any beginner realizes that if they can walk, they can dance.”

The routine isn’t an easy one for a beginner, but the two of them have plenty of time to learn it, she said. Mendoza also has the right attitude about it, Wilson said.

Earlier in November, Mendoza said he was meeting with Wilson to kick ideas back and forth where she’d also get an idea of his personality. They were going to go from there, he said. The week before Thanksgiving, he felt a little more comfortable having worked on the homework Wilson gave him prior to their lesson.

Next year’s Dancing for the Stars event looks like it’s going to be a good one, Wilson said.

“We hope to do a real exciting routine,” she said. “It comes down to making sure everybody’s having a good time.”

Wilson runs Let’s Dance More which can be found at www.meetup.com/lets-dance-more.