Chino Valley in Brief: Coffee with cops

Coffee with cops

Each month top officers with the Chino Valley Police Department try to meet with residents for casual conversation over a cup of coffee.

The next meeting is scheduled for 8 to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Chino Valley Senior Center. Meet Chief Charles Wynn, Lt. Vincent Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees to share your concerns, ask questions or learn about the latest in law enforcement.

Annual Christmas craft and bake sale

The American Legion Auxiliary #40 in Chino Valley is proud to present the Annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. There are more than 20 vendors to choose from for a great selection. It is located at Highway 89 and Road 3.

Chino Valley Explorers

Sign up if you’re between 10 and 17 years of age. The Explorers teach and share outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more. Second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Learn great things and have fun! Call 928-636-8895 with questions.

Free clothing giveaway

First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, will be giving away clothes to those in need from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2.

Look for the signs and join us! Everyone welcome.

Chino Family Christmas

Join the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and The Town of Chino Valley for this full day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Again this year it will be at Heritage Middle School all day Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) featuring the “Decorate-a-Tree” contest and the most amazing Artisans and Crafters Show and Sale to date. This year refreshments from food trucks and the Decorate a Gingerbread Cookie fund-raiser for the CV High School Culinary Arts Department is back bigger and better than ever! (Sponsored by Chino Valley United Methodist Church and their Pastor Mike Keffer). There will be music, music and more music throughout the day, tree judging with great prizes and of course Santa and Mrs. Clause along with their elves will be there all day ready for holiday picture taking.

New this year will be the “Make an Ornament” booth. Make something special to take home and put on the tree or take it up the street to Memory Park from 4 to 6 p.m. and join the party at Memory Park with Santa, hot chocolate, music and great fun and help decorate and light the Town of Chino Valley Christmas Tree.



The Town and the Chamber have joined forces on this project of bringing you a full day of Christmas Family Fun.

Sponsorship opportunities are available along with tree sign-ups and booth applications on the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce website www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

For additional information: director@chinovalley.org.

Christmas books in December

Visit Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library Bookstore located at 1020 Palomino Chino Valley during the month of December for Christmas Books. We have cookbooks, Christmas idea’s, Christmas stories and children’s books, movies and music. Remember a gently used book makes a great gift and all proceeds benefit the library.

Red Kettle volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. Use a poster to advertise a group or business name to the community. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in businesses. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

Special needs Christmas party

There will be a Special Needs Family Christmas Party from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Chino Valley American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 South.

Any family with a child with special needs is welcome. This is a family event, and every child gets gifts — special needs children and their siblings.

There will be crafts, games and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a gift from them.

Each family is asked to bring snack foods to share at the party, potluck style.

Register by Dec. 1 so Santa’s elves have plenty of time to ready gifts for each child. To register, email the following information to sassylady_2004@hotmail.com: family name; parents’ names; address; email; phone number; name, physical age, developmental age and disability of each special needs child; name and age of each sibling; a bit of info about each child’s interests and likes to help Santa’s elves choose gifts.

Please keep in mind, this is a family party. You may bring a caregiver with you to assist, but please don’t just send your child with a caregiver.

For questions, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-899-3582.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Be a Santa to a Senior

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program provides comfort, companionship and cheer to Prescott area seniors

While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. In fact, isolated seniors are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression.

This is why the local Home Instead Senior Care® office serving Yavapai County is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to area seniors through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program.

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of Yavapai and Coconino County businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with Alta Vista Retirement Living, Las Fuentes Resort Village, YMCA-Prescott, Meals on Wheels-Prescott/Prescott Valley, West Yavapai Guidance Center: Senior Peers, NACOG: Area Agency on Aging, Maggie’s Hospice, Angels Home Care, Hospice of the Pines, Chino Valley Quilters Guild and Judy Pogledich to help with gift collection and distribution.

“We’re excited to get started and see the tree ornaments turn into meaningful gifts and interactions that can make a real impact on seniors’ quality of life this holiday season,” said Hatfield. “We know there are a variety of gift initiatives out there, and are so grateful to have our partners and community come together to support this important cause that will bring some much-needed holiday spirit to many of our senior neighbors.”

Be a Santa to a Senior ornaments can be found at the following locations:

Alta Vista Retirement Living - 916 Canterbury Lane 928-772-6000

Las Fuentes Resort Village - 1035 Scott Drive 928-445- 9300

YMCA Prescott - 750 Whipple Street 928-445-7221

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call Lyndi Peacock at 928-708-9960.