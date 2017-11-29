5 scams to watch out for

The Chino Valley Police Department is always educating people about scams and last year, they received calls on about 50 to 100 of them, said Detective Amy Chamberlin.

They warn people at the Citizens Academy the department does, teaching them about fraud and Internet scams so people don’t fall victim to them. They also do presentations at the Senior Center, Chamberlin said. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is, she said.

Here’s five of the most common scams out there, according to research done by Chamberlin.

GRANDCHILD SCAM

The grandparent/grandchild scam — this is when an elderly person is called and the person on the other end won’t say who they are, but will say it’s the person’s favorite grandson, Chamberlin said.

“They’ll go ‘oh Bobby’ and they’ll go with that. They tell them they’ve been in a car accident, tell them that their vehicle’s been towed, tell them that they’ve been in jail and they need money sent to them,” she said. “If they believe their grandchildren are involved in an accident, there’s an easy way to find out: call the kids and say ‘Hey is bobby in jail or did something happen?”

HOME REPAIR/UTILITY SCAM

The home repair/utility scams—for the former, the scammers will go to door and if the person at home is elderly, they’ll say there are cracks in the driveway or trees that need trimming and they’ll do it at a cheap rate but need the money beforehand for materials, Chamberlin said. They’ll take it and either do a poor job or never come back, she said. As for the latter, they show up as an APS, cable or utility worker and will say there’s a problem in the area and ask to check the meter or equivalent thereof, Chamberlin said. The scammer will then call and notify their friend that it’s safe to go through the house and steal what they can, she said.

“A way to avoid that is don’t let anybody in the house you didn’t call or invite to the house and if they have, APS show up, call APS and say you didn’t sent a repair guy out here,” Chamberlin said. “Confirm it before they let them in.”

WARRANT/IRS SCAM

This scam entails a caller saying they’re county or state police and have a warrant out for their arrest or the IRS claiming they owe money and will have the person arrested if the person doesn’t pay, Chamberlin said.

“(It) puts the fear in these elderly people and they pay it,” she said. “If we have a warrant for somebody, we’re going to happily go to your house and get you.”

DONATION SCAM

Around the holiday season, scammers will call and say they’re from a place like Salvation Army or food banks or representing children without clothes or toys for Christmas and ask for donations over the phone but more than likely don’t represent a reputable charity, Chamberlin said.

“We all want to make sure everybody has a good Christmas or good holiday season, whatever religion they are,” she said. “If they do want to donate, they should call themselves, call the Salvation Army, call the charity near you or the food bank and make sure you’re calling the right people to donate. If they’re calling you, it’s a possibility that it’s a scam.”

LOTTERY SCAM

The lottery/sweepstakes scam. Usually, when scammers pull this one, the target is notified through the Internet or the mail that they’ve won a sweepstakes or lottery but have to pay up front taxes and fees before the money will be dispersed, Chamberlin said. After paying though, the money will never come, she said.

“Nobody’s going to make you pay a fee to receive winnings,” Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin said the most likely reason people are taken in by scams is because people are genuinely kindhearted and don’t want to think that someone out there will call and ask for donations to feed hungry children only to take advantage of them.

“I think it’s hard for these people to understand that concept that there are just really mean people out there that will scam you and they’re not kindhearted like us,” she said. “I think a lot of people don’t want to believe that they would do that, especially around the holidays.”

One way to be smart against scammers online is only use one credit card for the Internet and make sure it’s a smaller amount, Chamberlin said. That way, if it is hacked into, there’s only one card to deal with and better to have to fight to get back $2,000 rather than $20,000 she said.

Still, a good rule of thumb is if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is, Chamberlin said. If people are unsure, they can call the police department to confirm, she said. They’ll let the caller know it is if they know and if they don’t, they’ll investigate, Chamberlin said.