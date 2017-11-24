2017-18 Winter Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Wrestling

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: November 24, 2017 11 p.m.

    • Chino Valley Wrestling

    Conference: Division III

    Region: Section IV

    2016-17 State Playoffs: Finished 21st overall as a team out of 44. Keller Rock won 138-pound state title.

    Coach: Kevin Giese (1st Year)

    2017-18 Grapplers to Watch: Jr. 152 lbs. Kyle Lund, Jr. 145 lbs. J.C. Mortensen, Soph. 160 lbs. Keller Rock

    2017-18 Schedule:

    Date Opponent Time

    11/25 at Yavapai County Duals$ 8 a.m.

    11/29 at Blue Ridge Multi 4 p.m.

    12/1 at Wickenburg Multi TBA

    12/2 at Wickenburg Multi TBA

    12/6 at Flagstaff Multi 4 p.m.

    12/13 at Show Low Multi 2 p.m.

    12/15 at Mountain View Duals% TBA

    12/16 at Mountain View Duals% TBA

    12/29 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA

    12/30 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA

    1/10 Chino Valley Multi 3 p.m.

    1/12 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA

    1/13 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA

    1/25 at Bradshaw Mtn. Multi 4 p.m.

    2/3 Sectional IV Meet+ TBA

    2/9 Division III State Meet^ TBA

    2/10 Division III State Meet^ TBA

    $ Hosted by Embry-Riddle

    % Hosted by Mountain View-Marana

    ^ Hosted by Prescott Valley Event Center

    # Hosted by Winslow

