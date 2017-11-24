2017-18 Winter Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Wrestling

Chino Valley Wrestling
Conference: Division III
Region: Section IV
2016-17 State Playoffs: Finished 21st overall as a team out of 44. Keller Rock won 138-pound state title.
Coach: Kevin Giese (1st Year)
2017-18 Grapplers to Watch: Jr. 152 lbs. Kyle Lund, Jr. 145 lbs. J.C. Mortensen, Soph. 160 lbs. Keller Rock
2017-18 Schedule:
Date Opponent Time
11/25 at Yavapai County Duals$ 8 a.m.
11/29 at Blue Ridge Multi 4 p.m.
12/1 at Wickenburg Multi TBA
12/2 at Wickenburg Multi TBA
12/6 at Flagstaff Multi 4 p.m.
12/13 at Show Low Multi 2 p.m.
12/15 at Mountain View Duals% TBA
12/16 at Mountain View Duals% TBA
12/29 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA
12/30 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA
1/10 Chino Valley Multi 3 p.m.
1/12 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA
1/13 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA
1/25 at Bradshaw Mtn. Multi 4 p.m.
2/3 Sectional IV Meet+ TBA
2/9 Division III State Meet^ TBA
2/10 Division III State Meet^ TBA
$ Hosted by Embry-Riddle
% Hosted by Mountain View-Marana
^ Hosted by Prescott Valley Event Center
# Hosted by Winslow
