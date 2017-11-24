2017-18 Winter Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Wrestling

Chino Valley Wrestling

Conference: Division III

Region: Section IV

2016-17 State Playoffs: Finished 21st overall as a team out of 44. Keller Rock won 138-pound state title.

Coach: Kevin Giese (1st Year)

2017-18 Grapplers to Watch: Jr. 152 lbs. Kyle Lund, Jr. 145 lbs. J.C. Mortensen, Soph. 160 lbs. Keller Rock

2017-18 Schedule:

Date Opponent Time

11/25 at Yavapai County Duals$ 8 a.m.

11/29 at Blue Ridge Multi 4 p.m.

12/1 at Wickenburg Multi TBA

12/2 at Wickenburg Multi TBA

12/6 at Flagstaff Multi 4 p.m.

12/13 at Show Low Multi 2 p.m.

12/15 at Mountain View Duals% TBA

12/16 at Mountain View Duals% TBA

12/29 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA

12/30 at Mile High Challenge^ TBA

1/10 Chino Valley Multi 3 p.m.

1/12 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA

1/13 at Doc. Wright Invite# TBA

1/25 at Bradshaw Mtn. Multi 4 p.m.

2/3 Sectional IV Meet+ TBA

2/9 Division III State Meet^ TBA

2/10 Division III State Meet^ TBA

$ Hosted by Embry-Riddle

% Hosted by Mountain View-Marana

^ Hosted by Prescott Valley Event Center

# Hosted by Winslow