Lucky is a 9-year-old Labrador Retriever/Mastiff mixed male dog looking for a home. His previous owner died, leaving him and another dog, Deana, behind. The sudden change made Lucky a little scared and growly, but after a few days at the shelter he is very loving. Lucky is a bit overweight and could use some regular exercise to get back in shape.

If interested in adopting Lucky, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7