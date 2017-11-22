People & Places: New German teacher settles in at high school

This year Chino Valley High School has a new foreign language teacher, Mikal Dickey, who teaches German to the students. It builds on a history of available foreign languages, including French, and Spanish, which have been being taught at the school for decades.

Dickey attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and took German classes all four years. Being part German she said she wanted to learn the language.

“I also studied abroad in Austria for one semester, and that really helped me because I was immersed in the language of the country. The following year I returned to Austria for another full year, and I was an ‘Au Pair’ (nanny) where I learned more of the language and the culture. Two years later I went to Bavaria where I was a foreign language assistant for English,” Dickey said.

“I really enjoy the challenge of trying to master the language and getting through everyday situations in those countries. I felt very much at home there because the people in Germany and Austria are very welcoming, and their food is wonderful too. My favorite fast food (they have sausage stands) is a sausage sandwich called ‘Bosna’ on a bun with mustard, onions, chopped chives, sprinkled with curry powder. My favorite desert is a cake called ‘Topfengitterkuechen,’ it’s the best,” she said.

Now Dickey enjoys teaching German to her students at Chino Valley High School.

“When you’re first learning German in my class we start with the basics of colors, numbers and the alphabet, and my students (approximately 30) seem to be picking it up pretty good,” she said.

“It is a goal of mine to get an exchange of students from my class who have completed German II to be able to go to Germany for a couple of weeks in the summer, and then hopefully some German students could come here for a couple of weeks at the beginning of our school year,” Dickey said.

“I really enjoy being able to speak the language of my heritage and having had the experiences I’ve had in German speaking countries.”