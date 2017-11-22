Obituary: Mary Katherine Jarvis

Mary Katherine Jarvis, 74, of Paulden, Ariz., passed away on Nov. 18, 2017, in Prescott, Ariz. Mary was born April 9, 1943, in Marquette, Mich., to Carl and Gladys (Johnston) Swanson.

Mary was a 1961 graduate of Graveraet High School. She married David Jarvis in 1964, and they moved to Arizona in 1979. She worked as a cook for many years at Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Mary was a kind and giving person, always pleasant and friendly. Mary is overwhelmingly missed by her husband of 53 years.

Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Phyllis Jarvis, two brothers and one sister.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, November 24 at 1 p.m., at Chino Valley Funeral Home, 480 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, Ariz.

Chino Valley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

