CVPD to increase patrols during holidays

Not only has the Chino Valley Police Department received grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to increase patrols during the holidays, but they’ll also be able to track traffic more accurately, CVPD Lt. Vincent Schaan said.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the police department will utilize grant funding to increase traffic and DUI related patrols in Chino Valley as the busiest travel day of the year and the kickoff to the holiday season begins, according to a news release from the police department. They are also scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 23, Saturday, Dec. 2, Monday, Dec. 4, Tuesday, Dec. 12, Friday, Dec. 22 and Sunday, Dec. along with additional dates.

“We want to utilize education and enforcement as a collaborative effort to achieve this goal,” the release states. “Help us this holiday season by obeying traffic laws, being patient and courteous while you are driving.”

To ensure the safety of the roads, Chino Valley police will be targeting the violations it sees the most, such as speeding, seat belt violations, child restraint violations and following too closely. The police department also warns against distracted driving and multi-tasking which take the focus and attention away from the road. According to the release, Chino Valley Police Department officers have seen drivers distracted by many things, including cell phones, eating and getting dressed.

However, that’s not all the Chino Valley Police Department has received grants for as Schaan appeared in front of the Chino Valley Town Council on Tuesday, Nov. 14 stating the department is currently in the process of making purchases for equipment.

“The one that’s hopefully the most beneficial to the community and helps us serve better will be some electronic speed signs that we can move and utilize at various areas of the town,” Schaan said. “The benefit to those ... we also get the ability to track traffic. So we can tell the times of the day that cars are speeding or how many cars are on the road. So if we get complaints from someone that cars are speeding in their neighborhood, instead of us trying to figure out when the speeding is occurring we can actually get real time data and utilize resources more effectively.”