Cooking with Diane: Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

These pumpkin brownies are sure to be a hit for the holidays. Sweet and chocolaty with the spicy taste of pumpkin is a great combination. Enjoy!

Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies

3/4 cup flour

3/4 cup butter (melted)

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/4 cup coco powder

1/2 cup chocolate chips

3/4 cup walnuts

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

In a small bowl mix flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a second bowl mix butter, sugar, vanilla, adding eggs one at a time, mixing well. Add flour mixture to sugar and egg mixture stir until well blended.

Separate batter into two bowls, to one add coco and chocolate chips. In the second bowl, add pumpkin, spices, and walnuts mixing each well in a greased 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish, spread half of the chocolate batter, follow with half of the pumpkin batter on top of that, repeat layers. Swirl with a knife for a marble effect. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes.