Annual Christmas craft and bake sale Dec. 1 and 2

The American Legion Auxiliary #40 in Chino Valley is proud to present the Annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. We have over 20 vendors to choose from for a great selection. We are located at Highway 89 and Road 3. Don’t forget the baked goods.

Explorers, Chino Valley

For ages 10-17. Teaching and sharing outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more! Meets the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Learn great things and have fun! Call 928-636-8895 with questions.

Free clothing giveaway

First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, will be giving away clothes to those in need from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. Look for the signs.

Chino Family Christmas

Join the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and The Town of Chino Valley for this full day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Again this year it will be at Heritage Middle School all day Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) featuring the “Decorate-a-Tree” contest and the most amazing Artisans and Crafters Show and Sale to date. This year refreshments from food trucks and the Decorate a Gingerbread Cookie fundraiser for the CV High School Culinary Arts Department is back bigger and better than ever! (Sponsored by Chino Valley United Methodist Church and their Pastor Mike Keffer). There will be music, music and more music throughout the day, tree judging with great prizes and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves will be there all day ready for holiday picture taking.

New this year will be the “Make an Ornament” booth. Make something special to take home and put on the tree or take it up the street to Memory Park from 4 to 6 p.m. and join the party at Memory Park with Santa, hot chocolate, music and great fun and help decorate and light the Town of Chino Valley Christmas Tree.



The Town and the Chamber have joined forces on this project of bringing you a full day of Christmas Family Fun.

Sponsorship opportunities are available along with tree sign-ups and booth applications on the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce website www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

For additional information: director@chinovalley.org.

Register for the 2018 Chino Grinder

Registration opened Nov. 4 for the 5th Annual Chino Grinder to be held on May 5, 2018 in the Town of Chino Valley! The first 20 participants to register can use the code AZGRAVEL to receive an extra 10 percent off the early bird price.

New this year:

• More gravel—15 miles of pavement from the previous course will be replaced with a 20 mile section of gravel and a new turnaround destination for the 115 mile course at White Horse Lake Campground.

• New course options of 25 miles and 62 miles have been added along with the 44 mile option.

• U18 category has been added to the 25 mile option where juniors can participate for a flat fee of just $30.

The Chino Grinder will be the AZ Gravel State Championship (non-sanctioned). Win the 115-mile category and be the undisputed champ!

A USA Cycling license is not required to participate in AZ Gravel Rides events.

What is the Chino Grinder? An out and back 115 Mile Gravel Road endurance cycling event from Chino Valley to White Horse Lake near Williams, Arizona. Elevations along the course vary from 4,000 ft. to 7,500 ft. Five aid stations support riders with water, sports drinks, energy bars and more. Roving mechanic support throughout the ride. All riders free beer (must be 21), event T-shirt, a chance to win fabulous raffle prizes from Lauf, Panaracer, Wolf Tooth, Redshift Sports and more.

The field is limited to 500 participants, so sign up ASAP.

Chino Valley Public Library Sale

Books about almost everything — a little of this and a little of that will be our November Book Sale.

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library Bookstore, 1020 Palomino Chino Valley.

All proceeds benefit the Library.

Operation Christmas Child Collections Nov. 13 to 20

The week of Nov. 13 to 20 is collection week for Operation Christmas Child (OCC). The drop-off location in Chino Valley is at the First Southern Baptist Church at 1524 N. Highway 89.

OCC, a Franklin Graham ministry, sends shoeboxes around the world, and even to this country, to children living in poverty, and those struck by major disasters. After a cyclone hit the Philippines several years ago, he ordered shoeboxes to be sent to the hundreds of children orphaned by the storm. There have been multiple disasters hitting recently a lot closer to home. Receiving a box filled with school supplies, toiletries, small toys and other items are a great comfort to the children.

If you are interested in information on how to pack a box, or have other questions, please contact Evelyn at 509-492-6037, Diane at 928-830-0067, email perrigodk@yahoo.com or call the church at 928-636-2014.

Red Kettle volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. Use a poster to advertise a group or business name to the community. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in businesses. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

Special needs Christmas party

There will be a Special Needs Family Christmas Party from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Chino Valley American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 South.

Any family with a child with special needs is welcome. This is a family event, and every child gets gifts -- special needs children and their siblings.

There will be crafts, games and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a gift from them.

Each family is asked to bring snack foods to share at the party, potluck style.

Register by Dec. 1 so Santa’s elves have plenty of time to ready gifts for each child. To register, email the following information to sassylady_2004@hotmail.com: family name; parents’ names; address; email; phone number; name, physical age, developmental age and disability of each special needs child; name and age of each sibling; a bit of info about each child’s interests and likes to help Santa’s elves choose gifts.

Please keep in mind, this is a family party. You may bring a caregiver with you to assist, but please don’t just send your child with a caregiver.

For questions, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-898-3582.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

People Who Care meeting

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Prescott United Methodist Church Douglas Room, 505 W. Gurley. 928-445-2480.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping, and personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480.

“Celebration of Thanks”

The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its 4th annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 150 Fleury St. in Prescott. All are invited to this free social which will include music, readings and refreshments. Gratitude, friendship and understanding as the hallmarks of this event, and all are welcome. Non-perishable food donations will be collected upon entrance, which will go to Prescott Community Cupboard. Contact Deacon Kimball Arnold at 928-778-7031 or deaconkimball@gmail.com with any questions.

Christmas tree permits start

Kaibab National Forest personnel will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags on a first-come, first-served basis for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 and continuing until they are sold out.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. The tag is only good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.

Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree-cutting instructions. Ranger district offices are:

• Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center at the intersection of Highways 89 and 67 in Jacob Lake, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia. 928-643-7298.

• Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon, 928-638-2441.

• Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, 928-635-5600.

All fourth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. In addition to allowing free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year, a free Christmas tree permit will be issued to every interested fourth grader with a fourth-grade pass or paper voucher. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.