Chino cheer team gets unexpected surprise

Chino Valley Youth Football and Cheer Association’s Minors were told on Saturday that their second place trophy from their most recent competition would have to be taken back.

Coach Melissa Bates then surprised them with the first place trophy and stated they had received first place for the seventh year in a row after there was a mix up in the judging and the wrong winner was announced.

Competing against are teams including those from Bagdad, Wickenburg, and Prescott Valley at Prescott’s Mile High Middle School in a Northern Arizona Youth Football cheerleading competition on Saturday, Nov 11, the association’s Mighty Mites, ages 5-8, and Minors, ages 9-11, were both awarded second place at the end of the competition. After having won first place for the past six years since becoming the Cougars in 2011, it was a bit of a bummer, Bates said.

“Especially as a coach, I knew we didn’t deliver a perfect routine. I definitely saw the flaws in it,” she said. “We were happy with second place, but something didn’t sit right with me. So I took it higher.”

After the Minors performed their routine in front of their teammates, friends and family at an end of season party on Saturday, Nov. 18, Bates presented the team with their first place trophy.



In the days leading up to the competition, the teams were allowed three weeks to practice, Bates said. Practices went for two hours a day for five days a week, she said. Though they’ll bask in having won first place right now, they’ll soon work on winning first place again, Bates said.

“Now we’re going for next year, we’re going for number eight,” she said. “We’ll start thinking about it come next spring.”