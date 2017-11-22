Chamber to make Small Business Saturday fun

Though Chino Valley isn’t huge on participating in Small Business Saturday, Chamber of Commerce Director Arlene Alen says she believes in it and has made sure Chino Valley businesses participate for the past three years because it’s something they need to do.

As of Friday, Nov. 17, there were about 10 businesses participating, which is a good number for Chino Valley, Alen said.

“Last year, the three chambers tried to work together and it was kind of last minute. I’m doing what I did last year,” she said. “People really liked it last year and those people have signed up again plus more people so I think we’re on the right track.”

From 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, the Chamber of Commerce will have a continental breakfast at the chamber, 175 E. Road Two South, and people can pick up a map that has all the locations on it along with a sheet that goes into what participating businesses are and what deals they’re having, Alen said. People can take it around, get all the businesses to sign off on it and the first one back to the chamber gets their choice of gift card while others get to choose from remaining gift cards, she said.

Alen also mentioned a different approach she’s taking this year with businesses that don’t have a physical location or aren’t open on Saturdays. They can have a presence at the Chamber, which a couple have already taken her up on, she said. Alen also said she’s trying to engage businesses not usually open on Saturdays.

“I’ve been asking businesses that aren’t open on Saturday to consider opening and meeting some new clients,” she said. “If I owned a small businesses here, even if I wasn’t open on weekends, I would open on Small Business Saturday just to try to get new customers.”

One participating business is Country Treasures, which will have refreshments and a raffle for a gift basket with a gift certificate, Co-Owner Lynn Armstrong said.

It’s going to be a fun day, Armstrong said. Country Treasures already has a lot of Christmas items out because people are starting to shop already, she said. Small Business Saturday could also bring new people in, Armstrong said.

“Everybody doesn’t know we’re here because we’re off the beaten path, so I think it’ll be good advertisement for the shop as well, she said. “We do have a lot of homemade crafts here. My brother-in-law does horseshoe art and my sister paints them and decorates them. People make jewelry and homemade candles. A lot of this is homemade stuff.”

This is the year the chamber turns it around to make Small Business Saturday the Chino Valley event, Alen said. The hope is to get new clients and customers for these businesses and for more to hear about it and participate, she said.

Many small businesses have items that no other place does, Alen said. Earthworks, another participating business is an example, she said.

“They have the best garden toys and gifts anywhere. You know if you buy it and give it as a gift that it’s unique,” Alen said. “Someone may have something like it, but they don’t have that one and that one’s way better than the one they have.”

For more information about Small Business Saturday, contact the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-636-2493.