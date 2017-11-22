Bring in the biting dog or pay the fine

The dog ordinances the Chino Valley Town Council approved last month make it so there’s a new fee dog owners will have to pay if they don’t bring in their biting dog, says Town Attorney Phyllis Smiley.

A fee of $25 per dog per person was proposed to the Chino Valley Town Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14. It passed.

The amendments to Chino Valley Town Code Chapter 90, passed after a study session was held to revise a controversial section following concerns by citizens and councilmembers about possible fourth amendment violations, includes Section 90.11 that establishes that the owner of a dog that has bitten someone deliver the animal to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter. If the owner does not do so, the Code states they are required to pay a biting dog retrieval fee.

It only comes into play if a dog actually bites somebody, Smiley said.

“The dog owner or person in control is required to bring that dog to the police department or to the animal shelter. If this person refuses and the police or the animal control officer has to go pick up the dog, then this fee will be charged,” she said. “It’s basically to provide an incentive for people to bring in their animal.”

There’s also a late fee of $8 which is lower than the town’s current late fee, said Chino Valley Police Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Vincent Schaan. The new late fee is now consistent with other municipalities, Schaan said.

The $25 fee was decided by looking at some different retrieval fees on various types of ordinances, Schaan said. There wasn’t one that was that specific amount, he said.

“A lot of them were a lot higher for retrievals but they were involved with things other than dogs, but we felt $25 was a motivation enough,” Schaan said. “It wasn’t excessive in case they were incapable but it was high enough to hopefully motivate people if we’re unable to get their dog in a dangerous situation that they would have to do it. Hopefully it would motivate them to do that to help us get the dog quarantined which is a requirement under state law.”