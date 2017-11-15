Stakeholders discuss possible lot layout for industrial park

The saga of Chino Valley’s goal to welcome industry at Old Home Manor Industrial Park continued with a second stakeholders meeting last week.

Where the first meeting saw the stakeholders presenting their goals and visions for the development, this meeting had EPS Group Landscape Architect Tom Snyder present a conceptual plan and lot layout. The layout includes 30 lots for research and development, light industrial and medium industrial companies with a plan to have the medium industrial companies close to the water treatment plant in the middle of the 200-acre parcel, the light industrial companies more visible on the roadside and the research park around the outer edge as a buffer for the residents, Snyder said. That also creates an open space for the main entry, he said.

“A lot of people have that vision of what an industrial park is. It’s not so attractive. We’re trying to create a really nice entry and vision for this community as well as surrounding communities to look into this and be proud of this,” Snyder said. “Linking it to the Equestrian Center and building this out is an opportunity for the community.”

Most of the lots are going to be five or six acres with some flexibility, he said. There are smaller lots around three and a half to four acres in size for someone who wants a smaller footprint or someone who wants a larger presence could take multiple lots as one, Snyder said.

The park’s design, a modern ranch-style design with rusted steel and board form concrete, sets the tone of a nice industrial park as well, he said. Looking at the design, Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury asked if there was enough room for separated sidewalks.

“If you have a landscape strip in between the sidewalk and the street, it’s a little safer,” Marbury said. “It’s more maintenance for the town, but it’s safer for the pedestrians.”

Building out the industrial park will come in phases that can go a lot of different ways with the desired flexibility, Snyder said. Phase one would see all the infrastructure coming into the project with the major entryway and after that, phases two and three add on to the research part and flanks on either side, allowing flexibility on how the park may develop out, he said.

The reason phase one includes all the entryway infrastructure is that it sets the tone for the entire project, Snyder said.

“You set the character, set the tone, set the infrastructure within here and then you can always add on to it,” he said. “If the demand for light industrial … or medium industrial, you add another phase.”

The plan even involved other areas of Chino Valley not in the vicinity of Old Home Manor as EPS Group took to heart how it could take the industrial park and connect it to the town’s trails, Snyder said. The proposal is a new trailhead in proximity to the Peavine Trial and then connect some of the open spaces in the community, he said.

Following EPS Group taking feedback and incorporating it into the plan, the next step is an open house, most likely in January. It will then go to the Planning & Zoning Commission followed by the Chino Valley Town Council.