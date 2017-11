Deana is a 10-year-old Labrador Retriever/Chow Chow (that’s a guess) mixed female dog looking for a home. She’s a little overweight and needs to lose a few pounds and she was a bit growly when she arrived at the shelter, but has since warmed up to everyone and is very loving. She is housetrained.

If interested in meeting Deana, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, Chino Valley. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.