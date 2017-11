Dennis L. Bartels, 70, a resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born July 29, 1947, in Sumner, Iowa, died Oct. 22, 2017. Services will be held at the VA Chapel, 500 Highway 89 North, in Prescott, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life to follow at Nana’s house. Final arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley.