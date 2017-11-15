Obituary: Daniel Patrick Mitchell

Daniel Patrick Mitchell, 79, passed away Oct. 14, 2017, peacefully in the comfort of his home in Chino Valley, Arizona. He was born Nov. 19, 1937, in Long Island, New York. He made Chino Valley his home for over 30 years where he worked as a chef. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will truly be missed by those who were blessed to be part of his life. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Timper, his two daughters, Kristine Leighton, Carol Mitchell, son, Daniel P. Mitchell Jr., and three grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on his birthday, Nov. 19, 2017 from noon till 5 p.m. For details call or text 928-710-9115.