Firefighter, police officer honored by American Legion

American Legion Post 40 honored a firefighter from the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and a police officer from the Chino Valley Police Department for the first time ever on Veterans Day over the weekend.

“We should have done it a long time ago,” said Post Commander Bob Ingram. “These guys, to me, are no different than any veteran. They put their life on the line every day.”

Honored on Saturday, Nov. 11 was Captain Brian Burch (CAFMA) and Detective Amy Chamberlin (CVPD). Chamberlin was not present and Mayor Darryl Croft accepted the plaque on her behalf. They were nominated by their respective chiefs.

A captain for five years, Burch has organized the Firefighting 101 class for four years. The class is a program bringing in community members interested to see what firefighting is all about and includes experiences exposing them to all the different aspects of the job.

Burch said he’s humbled to be able to be a recipient of such an honor and thanked all the veterans within the reach of his voice and those who weren’t. He loves coming to work, which he’s been doing for the last 15 years, he said.

“I love every day of it. I love the challenge, I love the nuances to it,” Burch “What I do for a living, it just comes from my heart and it’s a service to our community.”



At first when he found out he would be honored, Burch said he was shocked and then humbled. The people he works with do so every day out of a desire to help and the talents of everyone around him are just as equal as he is, he said.

Croft said he’s known Chamberlin for a few years and called her a good person who does a lot for the department.

This would be the first of many officers the post would honor, Ingram said.

“As long as I’m commander, as long as I hold an office here, we’re going to do it,” he said.