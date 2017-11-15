CVUSD Student of the Week: Kyler

Kyler has stepped up this year and has demonstrated to so many in class and in after-school clubs that he is and can be responsible. According to Mrs. Sheker, “Kyler is very responsible; he comes to school every day ready to learn. He participates in Del Rio’s morning announcements KDRN and completes his homework every day!” Kyler’s friends and classmates shared that they enjoy doing group projects and learning with Kyler because he is so nice and helpful to everyone.



When asked about why Character Counts matters, Kyler responded with, “Being responsible gets you good grades and good things happen to you when you are responsible.” When Kyler is not at school enjoying math, especially long division, he is playing football outside with friends or family. We are so proud of Kyler and the example he sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

Kyler is also the October winner of the Del Rio Pawsitives Drawing; he will be receiving a brand-new bicycle provided by Jeff Champ of Farmers Insurance of Chino Valley!

Information from CVUSD.