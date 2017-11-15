Cooking with Diane: Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce

Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce

Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce

  • Originally Published: November 15, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Cranberries and Thanksgiving go together, so you will love this Cranberry Cake as a new addition to your Thanksgiving desserts. The cranberries add a nice tartness to the buttery sweetness of the sauce.

    Happy Thanksgiving!

    “Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce”

    For the cake:

    3 tablespoons butter (soft)

    1 cup sugar

    1 cup 2% milk

    1 teaspoon vanilla

    2 cups flour

    2 teaspoons baking powder

    1 teaspoon salt

    2 cups fresh cranberries

    For the sauce:

    1 stick of butter

    1 cup sugar

    3/4 cup half and half

    1 teaspoon almond extract

    Beat butter and sugar until they are creamed together. Beat in milk and vanilla. In a separate bowl mix flour, salt and baking powder. Then stir dry ingredients into butter mixture and mix well. Fold cranberries into mixture; then pour into an 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

    In a saucepan, melt butter; then add sugar and cream and stir until sugar is dissolved (4-5 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in almond extract. Serve warm over cake.

    More like this story




    MOST READ