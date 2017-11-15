Cooking with Diane: Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce

Cranberries and Thanksgiving go together, so you will love this Cranberry Cake as a new addition to your Thanksgiving desserts. The cranberries add a nice tartness to the buttery sweetness of the sauce.

Happy Thanksgiving!

“Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce”

For the cake:

3 tablespoons butter (soft)

1 cup sugar

1 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups fresh cranberries

For the sauce:

1 stick of butter

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup half and half

1 teaspoon almond extract

Beat butter and sugar until they are creamed together. Beat in milk and vanilla. In a separate bowl mix flour, salt and baking powder. Then stir dry ingredients into butter mixture and mix well. Fold cranberries into mixture; then pour into an 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

In a saucepan, melt butter; then add sugar and cream and stir until sugar is dissolved (4-5 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in almond extract. Serve warm over cake.