Cooking with Diane: Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce

Cranberries and Thanksgiving go together, so you will love this Cranberry Cake as a new addition to your Thanksgiving desserts. The cranberries add a nice tartness to the buttery sweetness of the sauce.
Happy Thanksgiving!
“Cranberry Cake with Butter-Almond Sauce”
For the cake:
3 tablespoons butter (soft)
1 cup sugar
1 cup 2% milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups fresh cranberries
For the sauce:
1 stick of butter
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup half and half
1 teaspoon almond extract
Beat butter and sugar until they are creamed together. Beat in milk and vanilla. In a separate bowl mix flour, salt and baking powder. Then stir dry ingredients into butter mixture and mix well. Fold cranberries into mixture; then pour into an 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
In a saucepan, melt butter; then add sugar and cream and stir until sugar is dissolved (4-5 minutes). Remove from heat and stir in almond extract. Serve warm over cake.
