Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Nov. 15

Annual Christmas craft and bake sale Dec. 1 and 2

The American Legion Auxiliary #40 in Chino Valley is proud to present the Annual Christmas Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. We have over 20 vendors to choose from for a great selection. We are located at Highway 89 and Road 3. Don’t forget the baked goods.

Explorers, Chino Valley

For ages 10-17. Teaching and sharing outdoor skills, including fire starting, primitive survival skills, knots, make a sundial, local entomology (bugs), making water filters, “bugout” bags, solar cooking, first aid, and more! Meets the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, 10 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 13. Meet at First Southern Baptist Church, Building C. Adult supervision, safe environment. Learn great things and have fun! Call 928-636-8895 with questions.

Free clothing giveaway

First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, will be giving away clothes to those in need from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. Look for the signs.

Chino Family Christmas

Join the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and The Town of Chino Valley for this full day of family fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9.

Again this year it will be at Heritage Middle School all day Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) featuring the “Decorate-a-Tree” contest and the most amazing Artisans and Crafters Show and Sale to date. This year refreshments from food trucks and the Decorate a Gingerbread Cookie fundraiser for the CV High School Culinary Arts Department is back bigger and better than ever! (Sponsored by Chino Valley United Methodist Church and their Pastor Mike Keffer). There will be music, music and more music throughout the day, tree judging with great prizes and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves will be there all day ready for holiday picture taking.

New this year will be the “Make an Ornament” booth. Make something special to take home and put on the tree or take it up the street to Memory Park from 4 to 6 p.m. and join the party at Memory Park with Santa, hot chocolate, music and great fun and help decorate and light the Town of Chino Valley Christmas Tree.



The Town and the Chamber have joined forces on this project of bringing you a full day of Christmas Family Fun.

Sponsorship opportunities are available along with tree sign-ups and booth applications on the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce website www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

For additional information: director@chinovalley.org.

Register for the 2018 Chino Grinder

Registration opened Nov. 4 for the 5th Annual Chino Grinder to be held on May 5, 2018 in the Town of Chino Valley! The first 20 participants to register can use the code AZGRAVEL to receive an extra 10 percent off the early bird price.

New this year:

• More gravel—15 miles of pavement from the previous course will be replaced with a 20 mile section of gravel and a new turnaround destination for the 115 mile course at White Horse Lake Campground.

• New course options of 25 miles and 62 miles have been added along with the 44 mile option.

• U18 category has been added to the 25 mile option where juniors can participate for a flat fee of just $30.

The Chino Grinder will be the AZ Gravel State Championship (non-sanctioned). Win the 115-mile category and be the undisputed champ!

A USA Cycling license is not required to participate in AZ Gravel Rides events.

What is the Chino Grinder? An out and back 115 Mile Gravel Road endurance cycling event from Chino Valley to White Horse Lake near Williams, Arizona. Elevations along the course vary from 4,000 ft. to 7,500 ft. Five aid stations support riders with water, sports drinks, energy bars and more. Roving mechanic support throughout the ride. All riders free beer (must be 21), event T-shirt, a chance to win fabulous raffle prizes from Lauf, Panaracer, Wolf Tooth, Redshift Sports and more.

The field is limited to 500 participants, so sign up ASAP.

Chino Valley Public Library Sale

Books about almost everything — a little of this and a little of that will be our November Book Sale.

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library Bookstore, 1020 Palomino Chino Valley.

All proceeds benefit the Library.

Operation Christmas Child Collections Nov. 13 to 20

The week of Nov. 13 to 20 is collection week for Operation Christmas Child (OCC). The drop-off location in Chino Valley is at the First Southern Baptist Church at 1524 N. Highway 89.

OCC, a Franklin Graham ministry, sends shoeboxes around the world, and even to this country, to children living in poverty, and those struck by major disasters. After a cyclone hit the Philippines several years ago, he ordered shoeboxes to be sent to the hundreds of children orphaned by the storm. There have been multiple disasters hitting recently a lot closer to home. Receiving a box filled with school supplies, toiletries, small toys and other items are a great comfort to the children.

If you are interested in information on how to pack a box, or have other questions, please contact Evelyn at 509-492-6037, Diane at 928-830-0067, email perrigodk@yahoo.com or call the church at 928-636-2014.

Red Kettle volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. Use a poster to advertise a group or business name to the community. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in businesses. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

Special needs Christmas party

There will be a Special Needs Family Christmas Party from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Chino Valley American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 South.

Any family with a child with special needs is welcome. This is a family event, and every child gets gifts -- special needs children and their siblings.

There will be crafts, games and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a gift from them.

Each family is asked to bring snack foods to share at the party, potluck style.

Register by Dec. 1 so Santa’s elves have plenty of time to ready gifts for each child. To register, email the following information to sassylady_2004@hotmail.com: family name; parents’ names; address; email; phone number; name, physical age, developmental age and disability of each special needs child; name and age of each sibling; a bit of info about each child’s interests and likes to help Santa’s elves choose gifts.

Please keep in mind, this is a family party. You may bring a caregiver with you to assist, but please don’t just send your child with a caregiver.

For questions, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-898-3582.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

People Who Care meeting

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, Prescott United Methodist Church Douglas Room, 505 W. Gurley. 928-445-2480.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping, and personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Please call People Who Care at 928-445-2480.

“Celebration of Thanks”

The Quad City Interfaith Council (QCIC) is hosting its 4th annual community interfaith “Celebration of Thanks” 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 150 Fleury St. in Prescott. All are invited to this free social which will include music, readings and refreshments. Gratitude, friendship and understanding as the hallmarks of this event, and all are welcome. Non-perishable food donations will be collected upon entrance, which will go to Prescott Community Cupboard. Contact Deacon Kimball Arnold at 928-778-7031 or deaconkimball@gmail.com with any questions.

Christmas tree permits start

Kaibab National Forest personnel will sell over-the-counter and through-the-mail Christmas tree tags on a first-come, first-served basis for each of its three ranger districts beginning Nov. 16 and continuing until they are sold out.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest from Nov. 16 through Dec. 24. The tag is only good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.

Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree-cutting instructions. Ranger district offices are:

• Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center at the intersection of Highways 89 and 67 in Jacob Lake, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia. 928-643-7298.

• Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon, 928-638-2441.

• Williams Ranger District, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams, 928-635-5600.

All fourth-graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit, while supplies last, through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. In addition to allowing free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year, a free Christmas tree permit will be issued to every interested fourth grader with a fourth-grade pass or paper voucher. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

More Christmas tree permits

The Prescott National Forest will sell 600 over-the-counter Christmas tree permits starting on Saturday, Nov. 18. Permits will be available at our Bradshaw Ranger and Chino Valley Ranger Districts 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Verde Ranger District Office will start selling permits 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone and can be purchased with cash, check, or credit card. Note that exact cash is preferred as it will keep the lines moving. Customers will be provided a map that shows the designated cutting areas along with additional Christmas tree cutting instructions. The permit will allow the holder to cut a tree within designated cutting areas between the dates of Nov. 18 through Dec. 24.



Rules for Christmas tree permits:

Each Christmas tree permit is $20 and allows permit holders to cut a tree up to 10 feet tall

A customer may only purchase one tree permit, which is intended for his or her family

Permits are for personal use only

Trees must be cut within designated cutting areas

No refunds on Christmas tree permits

In addition to the regular Christmas tree permits, up to 150 free Christmas tree permits will be issued Forest wide to 4th Graders that have a valid Every Kid in the Park (EKiP) pass. In order to receive a free Christmas tree permit, the 4th Grader must be present and possess a valid EKiP pass or voucher. To obtain an EKiP pass ahead of time, please go to https://everykidinapark.gov/get-your-pass/ and follow the instructions. Prescott National Forest personnel will NOT be able to issue EKiP passes on Saturday, Nov. 18, so please obtain an EKiP pass ahead of time.



Tree cutters are reminded to be prepared for sudden weather changes and colder conditions when in higher elevations. A fun family outing can become miserable and even dangerous with a quick change of weather for the unprepared. The permits expire at midnight on Dec. 24, however forest officials recommend cutting your tree early in the season before the higher elevations are snow bound. Trees can stay fresh for quite some time if cared for correctly.



For more information on Christmas Tree Permits on the Prescott National Forest, please call the Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000.

Be a Santa

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program provides comfort, companionship and cheer to Prescott area seniors

While many seniors enjoy being able to live independently, the holidays can be a difficult time for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. In fact, isolated seniors are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety and depression.

This is why the local Home Instead Senior Care® office serving Yavapai County is inviting the community to come together to bring some comfort and holiday cheer to area seniors through its Be a Santa to a Senior® program.

Providing gifts and companionship at a time when seniors may need it most, the program is made possible through the generous support of Yavapai and Coconino County businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community. The local Home Instead Senior Care office has partnered with Alta Vista Retirement Living, Las Fuentes Resort Village, YMCA-Prescott, Meals on Wheels-Prescott/Prescott Valley, West Yavapai Guidance Center: Senior Peers, NACOG: Area Agency on Aging, Maggie’s Hospice, Angels Home Care, Hospice of the Pines, Chino Valley Quilters Guild and Judy Pogledich to help with gift collection and distribution.

Holiday shoppers are invited to support Be a Santa to a Senior by visiting a participating location where Be a Santa to a Senior trees will be displayed from Nov. 16 to Dec. 5. Those trees will be decorated with paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store or the local Home Instead office with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

“We’re excited to get started and see the tree ornaments turn into meaningful gifts and interactions that can make a real impact on seniors’ quality of life this holiday season,” said Hatfield. “We know there are a variety of gift initiatives out there, and are so grateful to have our partners and community come together to support this important cause that will bring some much-needed holiday spirit to many of our senior neighbors.”

Be a Santa to a Senior ornaments can be found at the following locations:

Alta Vista Retirement Living - 916 Canterbury Lane 928-772-6000

Las Fuentes Resort Village - 1035 Scott Drive 928-445- 9300

YMCA Prescott - 750 Whipple Street 928-445-7221

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call Lyndi Peacock at 928-708-9960.

Annual quilters’ boutique set

The Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild’s Holiday Boutique takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18 at Stepping Stones, 6719 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley, in the building between the Administration building and the Coffee House.

All items for sale are handcrafted with many making perfect gifts. The raffle quilt will be on display with the drawing taking place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. One need not be present to win.

Admission is free with refreshments provided by the LVQG members. For more information, call Karen at 928-830-2565 or Helen at 602-460-2538.

YBBBS Grand Gala set

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Grand Gala and Live Auction, themed “Under the Big Top,” begins with a reception and silent auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center. The ballroom doors open for the live auction at 7 p.m.

The event’s VIP master of ceremonies is Johnathan Lee Iverson, who took his final bow as ringmaster with the Greatest Show on Earth when Ringling Bros. and Barnum Bailey Circus ended its historic run.

The dinner menu includes a variety of appetizers; a main course of beef tenderloin, salmon with bourbon glaze or a vegetarian spaghetti squash with grilled veggies on quinoa and spinach, parmesan cheese and stuffed roasted tomato; and side dishes of Dauphine potatoes, cauliflower steamed in turmeric, stuffed grilled tomato. Cap off the meal with cheesecake with white chocolate ganache, sprinkles and whipped cream.

Stay after the auction for live music by the Wes Williams Band -- complete with dancing -- from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Gala tickets are $150 or $1,500 for a table of 10. Raffle tickets for a diamond tennis bracelet valued at $4,000 are $25 each or five for $100.

Attendees are encouraged to reserve their Gala tickets early as this event has previously sold out. Call 928-778-5135, ext. 105, or email cmain@azbigs.org.

Prescott Resort and Conference Center is at 1500 Highway 69.

Information from YBBBS.

Auto Club collects for Vets

The Prescott Antique Auto Club is looking to the public for support in collecting non-perishable food items for the Veterans Resource Center. In light of the fact that we are inviting the public to our clubhouse for two events in one day, we felt this would be a good time to ask for help. The items donated will benefit the veterans in need, in the Prescott area. The VRC is a nonprofit agency that helps veterans to find housing, jobs, medical assistance, etc. The Prescott Antique Auto Club would like to lend a hand in VRC’s effort to have some food available for the veterans. Our combined efforts, with the public’s help, will make a difference this Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Prescott Antique Auto Club is having a parts exchange, and a craft show, at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 823 Osburn St. We are located behind the County building on the rodeo grounds in Prescott. Any and all donations for our veterans will be greatly appreciated.

Community coaches needed

Interested in serving as a volunteer guide or mentor for someone reentering the community after serving in prison? If so, the Yavapai Reentry Project is seeking your help as a Community Coach.



Volunteer coaches give these individuals the opportunity for community support, the ability to build healthy relationships and to create hope for their future. Community Coaches receive free training to learn needed skills for working one-on-one in helping provide referrals, emotional support and resources for former inmates.



No experience, prior qualifications or education is needed. All that is needed is the desire to help. The next Community Coach training will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Public Safety Building, 199 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.



Retired psychologist Kay Krizek will conduct the training. Kay has also been a Community Coach for four women.



“Community coaches provide vital support for formerly incarcerated individuals during their first year of reentry. The most important characteristics that a community coach possesses are a listening ear, an open mind and a caring heart,” Krizek said.



To register for the Nov. 18 training, call MatForce at 928-708-0100 or email at matforce@cableone.net. For more information, visit YavapaiReentryProject.net.

Resignation leaves school board vacancy

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Bagdad Unified School District Governing Board.



The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Christine Briones, who explained her concern about “being unable to dedicate the time needed to be an effective Board Member.” The vacancy exists as of Oct. 16. The dedicated service provided by Briones to the District is greatly appreciated.



All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. If you are interested in filling the vacancy, send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301, Fax 928-771-3329, Email: Tim.carter@yavapai.us. Please include information about yourself including education and work experience, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.



To be eligible to hold this seat a person must; be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and the candidate or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district or work for the district through a third-party contract.

Deadline for receipt of letters of interest is Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Mr. Carter will interview finalists at the Bagdad School District Office on Monday, Nov. 20. The appointment should be announced by Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the successful candidate sworn in that day. The appointment will be valid until Dec. 31, 2018.

For questions, call Carter at 928-925-6560 or Jenn Nelson at 928-771-3326.

Information from Tim Carter, Yavapai County school superintendent.