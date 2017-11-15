Children get Christmas with Angel Tree program

Think back to Christmas morning as a kid, seeing the presents under the tree, smelling the pine and getting excited for what Santa brought the night before.

But sometimes Santa needs a little bit of help and the Chino Valley/Paulden Salvation Army does its part with the Angel Tree program. Every year, a large tree is placed in a local business with tags containing information for Christmas presents for “in need” children, Al Gibbons, captain of the Red Kettle bell ringers, wrote in an email.

Rhiannon Gianfrancesco, who manages the angel tree program, said she has been overseeing it for the last eight years. Making sure the Angel Tree program happens every year is an involved process, Gianfrancesco said.

“Every year, we have to check with the Shopko to make sure it’s OK to put the tree up, we do interviews of the families to make sure they meet the criteria,” she said. “Then we put the angels out and we hope for adoptions.”

Usually, Mint Creek takes 10 kids a year and they treat the families well while Drake Cement gets about 50 angels a year, something they’ve been doing for the last three years, Gianfrancesco said. Then there’s the residents of Chino Valley, who really do their part, as well as a local chapter of a biker group who brought a whole rollback truck full of toys and food for families last year, she said.

However, no child gets left out, Gianfrancesco said. If an angel wasn’t adopted either Toys for Tots fills that need or the Salvation Army will do it, she said.

“Salvation Army … will put aside money yearly to make sure if there’s a child who is in need and didn’t get adopted, we’re able to go shop for that child,” Gianfrancesco said. “Those children deserve Christmas.”

Being able to help kids get that Christmas they deserve is one of the most amazing feelings and makes all the sleepless nights and 14-hour days putting it together and packing bags worth it, she said.

Last year, there were about 178 children, Gianfrancesco said. While she would like to see that number go down, it’s currently sitting at 140 and will probably about the same this year, she said.

Those looking to help out can also do so as a Red Kettle bell ringer, Gianfrancesco said. While Prescott and Prescott Valley’s bell ringers are paid, those in Chino Valley are volunteer, she said. Those interested in volunteering can call Gibbons at 928-713-8996.