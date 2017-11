A fire burned through Chino Valley mobile home on Saturday, Nov. 11, destroying it, said Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Division Chief Rick Chase.

Fire crews responded to the call, in the 2000 block of Apache Drive, at about 10:50 a.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the mobile home.

No one was home at the time, Chase said, and no one was injured.

The mobile home is a total loss, he added. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.