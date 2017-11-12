Obituary: Richard J. “Rick” Ruppel

Richard J. “Rick” Ruppel, 70, a resident of Chino Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully at Marley House in Prescott, Ariz., on Oct. 28, 2017, of lung cancer.

He was born in Duluth, Minn., Aug. 16, 1947, the youngest of five siblings. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Delia Ruppel, brother Ray and sisters; Sonnie Haight and Sandra Karns.

He is survived by his loving daughters; Danise Leveille, of Gilbert, Ariz. and Sarah Feldhaus (David) of Santa Barbara, Calif. and sister, Carleen Lowrey, of Prescott Valley, Ariz. Also surviving are his much loved four grandkids. He loved target shooting, with his oldest grandson, Sam. His youngest, Shelby, loved painting rocks she found on his property. That’s how Rick came to be called Grandpa Rock. His middle granddaughters are Maddie and Sydney. Sydney thought that he was unique and had the coolest things around the house and property. Rick was amazed at her jumping off the end of the pier during her junior life saving lessons in the ocean. Maddie also liked to target shoot. Rick bought her a special BB gun, pink and camo, with her name printed on it. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his friend and neighbor, Darrel Fidler.

Rick served in the United States Army, in the 1960’s, in Viet Nam. After returning home, he was employed by the Los Angeles School District as Maintenance Foreman, for 35 years, before retiring to Chino Valley. He enjoyed taking care of his home, shop and property. He always had a project on going and doing work on his tractor. He always enjoyed riding off road motorcycles and quads and loved the company of his companions, dogs; Lucy, Stoney and Molly. We all will miss him greatly. Memorial services are pending. We thank Hospice Family Care and Marley House for exceptional care. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Chino Valley, Ariz.

Information provided by survivors.