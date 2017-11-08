Obituary: Mary Ann Gregson

Mary Ann Gregson, 63, a resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born Nov. 4, 1953, in Geneva, Illinois, died Oct. 18, 2017. A memorial service was held on Nov. 4, 2017. Final arrangements were handled through Sunrise Funeral Home, of Prescott Valley.
