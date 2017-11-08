Help for homeless vets

Homeless veterans are not just something of the 21st century. In 1934 there were an estimated quarter of a million homeless veterans, and in 1987 the numbers of homeless veterans was 300,000. This is definitely a problem that needs to be dealt with because no veteran should be without a place to call home.



That is why Linda and Reg Howlett of Chino Valley started their “Peace, Love, and Joy Apartments” for veterans, located at 3585 N. Highway 89 (between Road 4 and 5 behind Chino Valley Animal Hospital)

“We are non-denominational missionaries and our vision is to get as many of these veterans out of the elements and take care of their needs. We are in the process of obtaining grants to build a 54-unit affordable apartments for the veterans. At the present time we have three veterans living on the property, which consists of two apartments and two donated motor homes,” Linda explained.

“Besides housing and feeding the veterans, we also take them to any appointments they need, pray and counsel with them and reassure them they will get their lives back. We would like to get more of the community involved in this program, because putting a roof over their heads does not solve all their problems. Our goal is to re-educate these veterans in various skills. We are praying the Lord will provide the opportunity for us to be able to acquire the land next to our property so we can develop training classes,” she added.

The Howletts have a lot of experience in helping those in need. They owned their own Senior Care home for 11 years, which focused on tenants suffering with dementia and Alzheimer’s, also managed a sizable Federal Housing project which provided low-income housing for 200 people.

“On Veteran’s Day (Nov.11) from 4 to 8 p.m., we are having a celebration for all veterans and anyone who would like to attend. There will be a hot dog and marshmallow roast plus a potluck. So anyone who would like to attend please bring your favorite dish to share with our veterans. There will also be music, testimonies, and great fellowship,” said Reg.

“As we see the progress in our veterans over the months, it literally brings us to tears,” Linda said.

“Our goal is to make sure these veterans know that we appreciate what they did and that they are cared for.”

Anyone who would like to donate or help with this cause can contact the Howletts at 602-750-0075 or go to LPJAPTSforVets@netzero.com