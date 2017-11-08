Cooking with Diane: Mushrooms and Beef with Mashed Potatoes

With cool weather approaching, this is a quick rib-sticking dish to serve your family, along with your favorite veggies. Enjoy.

Mushrooms & beef with potatoes

6 medium potatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound ground beef

1 jar whole mushrooms

1 medium onion (chopped)

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 can beef broth

2 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

French fried onions

Boil potatoes as usual and mash with half and half and 2 tablespoons butter.

In a skillet cook beef in olive oil with onions and mushrooms over medium heat until meat is brown. Stir in flour, pepper and salt. Gradually stir in broth and simmer until thickened.

Put some of the mashed potatoes in a dish pour mushroom and meat gravy over potatoes and top with French fried onions.