Chino students ‘shelter in place’ during investigation

Police check out domestic situation near Territorial Early Childhood Center

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2017 4:15 p.m.

    • A shelter-in-place order was in effect Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, at Territorial Elementary School in Chino Valley, while police investigated a domestic violence call involving one student’s parent, said CVPD Lt. Vince Schaan.

    The order was issued at about 8 a.m., and the police officer normally working the campus stayed there during the incident, Schaan said.

    Although the investigation took place off campus, police and school officials felt that a “precautionary” shelter-in-place order was appropriate.

    The student’s parent was located and arrested by 8:45 a.m., and without incident, Schaan said.

    “Our students were never in danger,” a school representative said, and parents were notified of the situation Tuesday afternoon.

