Local Sports in Brief: Facebook, ESPN to broadcast NAZ Suns games this season

The NBA Gatorade League announced Friday, Nov. 3, that two Northern Arizona Suns games will be broadcast on ESPNU this season, and the other 48 games will air on Facebook Live. The Suns will be on national television at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, against the Greensboro Swarm, and are set to be part of ESPN’s coverage at the NBA G League Showcase in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, when they face the Canton Charge at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Jon Bloom returns for his second season as the Suns’ play-by-play broadcaster on Facebook Live. For more information, log online to nazsuns.com.

Dewey-Humboldt Little League hosts fundraiser Nov. 10

The Dewey-Humboldt Little League is hosting a dinner and silent auction Friday, Nov. 10, to raise money to build the Dewey-Humboldt Sports Complex, which will feature two regulation size baseball fields at Highway 69 and milepost 278 in Dewey. Tickets are available for purchase at $50 per adult and $25 per child. The event, which hopes to raise in the ballpark of $8,000 (long term goal is $130,000 for complete the project), will take place at the complex at 5 p.m. For more information, contact league president Lindsay Statler at (928) 499-5088 or email deweyhumboldtll@gmail.com.

Ice skating season begins Nov. 5 at PV Event Center

The Prescott Valley Event Center opens its doors to the public for ice skating beginning Sunday, Nov. 5, with two free skate sessions set to take place at 2 p.m. Skate rental fees still apply and are provided at a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission for ages 13 and up is $4.50 and children 12 and under are free. Skate rentals are $4 and skate sharpening is $6. For more information, visit the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department website at pvaz.net or call 928-759-3090.

Game and Fish commission board to meet Nov. 7

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s commission appointment recommendation board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, to review and select interview applicants for the 2018 vacancy on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The meeting will be held at the department’s headquarters at 5000 W. Carefree Highway in Phoenix and is open to the public. The board will meet again Wednesday, Nov. 15, to conduct interviews with candidates who were selected. For more information, contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449 or online at azgovernor.gov and azgfd.gov/commission.

Game and Fish host game management open house

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has scheduled an open house with a wildlife biologist to answer questions about local game management in the Prescott area. The open house takes place a Sportsman’s Warehouse, 1761 E. Highway 69, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The public is invited to bring questions and engage in one-on-one conversation. The Arizona Game and Fish Department is responsible for more than 800 native wildlife species, the most of any inland state, for current and future generations of citizens. For more information, visit azgfd.gov.

Prescott alumni soccer match set for Nov. 18

The Prescott boys’ soccer team will host the annual alumni game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. The Badgers, under new head coach Phil Reid, will take on an alumni team comprised of former players from the past 20 years including Ben Townsend, Austin Langham, Aaron Wulf, Clint Rusing, Garret Buchanan and Micah Doyel, among others. The alumni team is scheduled to be coached by Tony Sciacca and Scott Evans. The event will raise money for the program through donations and soccer boosters.

Goshindo Games comes to Yavapai College Nov. 18

The United States Association of Martial Artists is hosting a two-star event Saturday, Nov. 18, on the campus of Yavapai College in Prescott. Yavapai’s gymnasium will host several styles of fighting, including Kumite, Kobudo, Kata and Chanbara disciplines. Attendees are asked to pay $40 for two events and $10 for each additional event. Spectators are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9 a.m. Yavapai College is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. For more information, or to pre-register for the event, go to prescottkarate.com.