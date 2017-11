Moose is an extra-large (101 pounds), Anatolian Shepherd/St. Bernard mixed male dog looking for a home.

He’s about 2 years old and would need a family with a big fence. He came into the shelter with a friend, and gets along great with her, but it’s unknown if he’ll get along well with other dogs. He’s OK being around livestock but needs training.

If interested in adopting Moose, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.