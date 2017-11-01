Council approves RV Park behind the Days Inn

Thanks to Jim Fletcher and approval by the Chino Valley Town Council last week, Chino Valley will soon have a Town Center that includes an RV park, park model units and an assisted living center.

Fletcher, who is the same person who developed the West Meadows development, said this community is larger than the other by about 2,500 square feet. He’s owned the land for both projects for at least 20 years, built the Days Inn at least 10 years ago and the assisted living and RV park will be right behind the motel, he said. There wasn’t any opposition for the Town Center project, as opposed to the West Meadows development, which Fletcher said was from a handful of people.

“The only opposition I ever receive is just three or four neighbors right next to it,” he said. “We’re so excited to be able to pull these two projects in conjunction with the assisted living and give retired people a place to downsize from their big homes.”

One major concern regarding the West Meadows development was where the water was coming from and Fletcher said he has his 100 years of guaranteed water supply as all the land the projects are on were existing farms he’s owned for years. It’s not impacting the aquifer and he used to pump a lot of water to irrigate the farms, he said. The retirement community is much easier to get water to than farms, Fletcher said.

The property is about 450 feet east of Highway 89 behind the Days Inn and the National Bank of Arizona and is currently completely vacant, said Acting Development Services Director Jason Sanks. Fletcher has been trying to market the property for quite a while, Sanks said.

“He has been unable to sell beyond just the hotel and the bank,” he said. “He’s come up with a new development plan that he feels is more viable within the framework of the zoning that’s allowed.”

The components of the development allow for a continuum of care allowing for different stages of retirement toward assisted living, Sanks said. The idea is that people living in that community who become ill and need to move on to assisted living can stay within the context of the neighborhood and is something that is being developed throughout the Valley, he said.

The all-ages RV park can have rentals daily, weekly or monthly and they can stay as long as they’d like, Sanks said.