Chino Valley Elks honor first responders

The Chino Valley Elks staged their eighth annual First Responders Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 25, handing out awards to the officer of the year in three departments.

The dinner was held at Gabby’s Kitchen in Chino Valley and all first responders who attended were treated to a subsidized meal.

Each of the officials honored received a plaque from their respective chief. The winners were selected from a vote by their peers.

Firefighter of the Year

Since the agency is still so new, this was the first year the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority was awarded as opposed to the Chino Valley Fire Department.

Selected as Firefighter of the Year within CAFMA was Brian Burch. Burch started in 2002 with the Central Yavapai District and eventually worked his way up to being a company officer. He’s also been a training officer for many years and one of the leads for Fire Ops 101, a program that takes local citizens and puts them through a miniature fire academy.

“I honestly don’t feel I deserve this,” Burch said humbly when he received the award. “The folks that I work with, their talents, the peers that are around me, the community, the partnering agencies that we work very tightly with, I just consider myself a member of that.”

Detective of the Year

Amy Chamberlin was named the Chino Valley Police Department Detective of the Year. Chamberlin has been with Chino Valley PD for 12 years. The last four of those have been spent as a detective.

Instead of simply asking his officers to nominate one of their peers by name, Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynn asked them to also explain why they picked who they did.

Wynn read two of those nomination letters during the award ceremony.

Part of one read as so:

“I’ve worked closely with Chamberlin for the last three years. She is a dedicated employee. She demonstrates the talent and core values on a daily basis. Some of these values that come to mind are teamwork, giving credit where credit is due and being patient. She excels in this, not only with her co-workers, but with the public.”

YCSO deputy of the year

And Theresa Kennedy was selected as the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year. Theresa has been with YCSO for 24 years.

“She does this job with the same energy and enthusiasm 24 years later as she did on day one,” said Chief Deputy David Rhodes, who presented Kennedy with the award.

In Kennedy’s address to the crowd, there was just one thing she really wanted to communicate.

“I hope I don’t let any of you down, ever,” she said.

$1,500 donation

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, the parent entity for all Elks Lodge organizations in the country, every Lodge was given $1,500 this year.

“We had some guidelines,” said Beverly Swanty, Elks charitable activities coordinator. “It had to be spent in our community and had to be spent on something we’ve never done before.”

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge eventually decided to donate the money to the Chino Valley Police Department so they may purchase a ballistic shield and some additional handcuffs.

“If we have to deal with a difficult or dangerous situation, we now have the ability to add protection to our patrol staff,” said Lt. Vince Schaan, Chino Valley Police spokesman. “A little bit extra will be used for restraints as well, so that when people do need to be taken into custody, we have the equipment to do that.”