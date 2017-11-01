Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Nov. 1

Senior Connection talk tackles long-term care Nov. 2

“Long Term Care Options - Legal & Financial Issues” is a free Senior Connection presentation to occur Thursday, Nov. 2, beginning at noon at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott.

Most of us would like to obtain Long Term Care Insurance, however, the cost is often prohibitive. Presenter Chip McLaughlin, Law Offices of Chester B. McLaughlin, will cover legal and financial considerations for you and your family, and will explain options that can help you plan for future needs while preserving your assets. He will cover Medicare, ALTCS, VA benefits and private pay options.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

VA open house Nov. 1

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Theater, Building 15, on the main campus, 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott.

This is an opportunity for attendees to meet NAVAHCS’s clinical staff, outreach specialist and leadership, speak to the staff and learn about the services available for veterans.

NAVAHCS leadership is also presenting the 50th Anniversary Commemoration lapel pin to Vietnam-era veterans.

For more information, please call NAVAHCS Public Affairs at 928-717-7587.

Holiday Christmas wreaths and sprays fundraiser

Boy Scout Troop 7007 is taking orders for holiday Christmas wreaths and sprays from Mickman Brother’s Wreath Company. These are real evergreens, very high quality and smell wonderful for the upcoming holiday season. Items available are wreaths, sprays, candlelit centerpiece or tabletop Christmas tree. Prices range from $15 to $25. All orders help scouts attend summer Boy Scout camp.

Order today and items will be in the first week of December. Support local scouts. Call 928-899-4346 to place an order.

Red Kettle volunteers

The Salvation Army serving Chino Valley and Paulden seeks volunteers to be bell ringers during December prior to Christmas. The blocks of time are two hours on Fridays or Saturdays. Individuals, families, public offices, church and school groups or businesses are needed to volunteer. A poster with your group or business name is allowed to let the community know who you are. Small countertop Red Kettles are also available to place in your business. Join the fun.

If interested, call Al Gibbons at 928-713-8996.

Top crime fiction writer reads at The Literary Southwest Nov. 3

T. Jefferson Parker, one of America’s most celebrated writers of crime fiction, visits The Literary Southwest at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, in the Yavapai College Library’s Susan N. Webb Community Room (Bldg. 19, Room 147) on the Prescott campus. An open conversation, audience Q-&-A session, and a book signing follow the reading.

T. Jefferson Parker is the author of more than 20 novels, all dealing with crime, life, and death in sunny Southern California. His most recent book, “The Room of White Fire,” was published this past August.

His first novel, “Laguna Heat,” was written on evenings and weekends while he worked as a newspaper reporter in Orange County. Published in 1985, it was later made into an HBO movie. His novel “Silent Joe” won the Edgar Award for best mystery in 2001, as well as the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for mysteries.

Three years later, “California Girl” won the Edgar again for best mystery, making Parker one of only three authors to ever win more than one Edgar for best novel. In 2008, “Skinhead Central” won Parker his third Edgar, this time for best short story.

He has written six crime novels featuring Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Charlie Hood that deal with dangers along the U.S./Mexico border. Lionsgate has bought the rights to bring Charlie Hood to the big screen.

In 2014, moved by the young Marines returning from Afghanistan through Camp Pendleton, Parker wrote “Full Measure,” followed by “Crazy Blood,” a novel set in the high-stakes world of Olympic ski racing. His newest series, featuring private investigator Roland Ford, is set in north San Diego County, not far from where Parker lives.

Literary Southwest programs are presented admission free and are open to all.

The Hassayampa Institute presents The Literary Southwest is made possible by Yavapai College and the Yavapai College Foundation, with additional support provided by Peregrine Book Company.

For complete author and series information, visit: www.yc.edu/Literarysw or contact Series Director Jim Natal through Yavapai College at 928-776-2295.

Learn about, apply for Forest Service jobs Nov. 4

Prescott National Forest will offer a Forest Service Employment Workshop and Career Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Prescott Fire Center, 2400 Melville Road, Prescott.

Those interested can visit anytime during the workshop to receive guidance on the hiring process and learn about applying for Forest Service jobs through the USAJOBS website. Forest Service program managers will be available during the workshop to answer questions about working for the Forest Service and answer questions.

The U.S. Forest Service is gearing up for another round of temporary hiring. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, the agency will be accepting applications for more than 1,000 temporary spring and summer jobs in New Mexico and Arizona. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services and archaeology.

For more information on jobs, visit www.usajobs.gov/. For information on the event, call

928-777-5701 or 928-777-5690.

Smart Money Live Stream Nov. 7

First Southern Baptist Church, Chino Valley will be hosting: “Dave Ramsay – Smart Money Live Stream,” 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. All are welcome! 928-636-2014.

Craft bazaar/bake sale and Navajo tacos Nov. 4

Chino Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2945 N. Highway 89 (at 4 North) Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free pancake breakfast for vets

There will be a free pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m., Nov. 11, at the Chino Valley Senior Center. General public $5. Please come over and thank our veterans.

Blood drive Nov. 11

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, St. Catherine Laboure Church hall, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

To schedule an appointment, call Paul Diemer 928-636-0747. Walk-ins welcome.

Special needs family Christmas party set for Dec. 17

There will be a Special Needs Family Christmas Party from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Chino Valley American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 South.

Any family with a child with special needs is welcome. This is a family event, and every child gets gifts -- special needs children and their siblings.

There will be crafts, games and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a gift from them.

Each family is asked to bring snack foods to share at the party, potluck style.

Register by Dec. 1 so Santa’s elves have plenty of time to ready gifts for each child. To register, email the following information to sassylady_2004@hotmail.com: family name; parents’ names; address; email; phone number; name, physical age, developmental age and disability of each special needs child; name and age of each sibling; a bit of info about each child’s interests and likes to help Santa’s elves choose gifts.

Please keep in mind, this is a family party. You may bring a caregiver with you to assist, but please don’t just send your child with a caregiver.

For questions, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-898-3582.

Vendors sought

The American Legion Auxiliary in Chino Valley is seeking vendors for the arts and crafts and bake sale that takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the American Legion Auxiliary Post 40 at Highway 89 and Road 3 South in Chino Valley

Call Anita at 586-295-0015 for more information

Christmas Bazaar Nov. 3 and 4

St Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, presents its annual Christmas Bazaar where a network of local craftsman will display a variety of treasures for sale.

The bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. On Saturday, there also will be classic cars in the parking lot. Picture-taking with Santa Claus; come listen to the Sweet Adelines 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffles throughout this two-day event.

Highlands Holiday Bazaar set for Nov. 4

Highlands Center for Natural History’s 11th annual Highlands Holiday Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Nov. 4.

Local artists will have a variety of handmade nature-themed items for sale in time for the holiday season. The event features more than 20 local artisans, a bake sale, hot cider and coffee, children’s play area, face painting, and crafts table. Kids will be able to create their own work of art to take home!

There’s also a free open house for the new botanical garden highlighting the habitats of the Central Arizona Highlands.

Vendors will donate a portion of their proceeds to benefit children’s educational programs at the Highlands Center.

Free admission and parking includes free entry to The James Family Discovery Gardens, the center’s new accessible native plant botanical garden.

Highlands Center for Natural History is located at 1375 S. Walker Road.

Veteran’s Day Music program Nov. 5

A Veterans commemorative music program to honor all service men and women past and present will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, at St Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Hwy 89, Chino Valley. “A Salute to our Veterans” features choral patriotic music sung by a choir consisting of singers from many Chino Valley church choirs and the community at large.

Girls from the St. Catherine children’s choir will sing Yankee Doodle, This Land is Your Land and others.

The acclaimed Prescott women’s quartet “Worth Waiting 4” will sing WW II favorite Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy and Shenandoah.

The Chino Valley United Methodist Church’s quartet will sing the beautiful ballad Calling My Children Home.

Prescott chapter of the “Sons of the American Revolution” will act as color guard.

This is a free concert so please arrive early to secure a seat. Quartets will be singing in the church foyer before the concert begins. The church Hospitality Committee invites everyone to enjoy refreshments after the program in the parish hall.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

LWV hosts ‘State of Health in Yavapai County’ meeting Nov. 4

The League of Women Voters is hosting a meeting to discuss the “State of Health in Yavapai County” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 4, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott.

Adrienne Udarbe and her team have been working in Yavapai County for the past 10 months, collecting health data, input from residents via survey or in person, and elected officials – and have published the 2017 Community Health Assessment.

Single-payer health systems are pushing the health care debate decidedly leftward. What is the health in the UK really like? We’ve heard rumors of long waits for elective surgery. How much does universal health care cost compared to what we spend in the USA?

Valerie Burns, League of Women Voters, Prescott, has lived in the United Kingdom fairly recently and will deliver some facts about the British Health Care. Their system started after World War II, and it’s still around. Why? Bring your questions.