One Man's Rant: The museum capital of Arizona?

The subject of today’s public service column is…Museums. As in some past columns, I’ve been writing of ways that Chino Valley can claim its rightful leadership position as an up-and-coming tourist destination in Arizona. I may finally have the answer.

What if Chino Valley were the home of the newly famous Go-Go Museum? I’m not talking short skirts and go-go boots here. This “Go-Go” stands for the one and only Chino Valley Gopher and Goathead Museum. Inside would be tasteful displays of local rodent and weed memorabilia. What were you expecting?

Hey come on, this idea has to be better than the Hammer Museum in Haines, Alaska. Celebrating “…the world’s first tool…”, the museum boasts hammers from two inches to 20 feet in size. Who wants to dog sled to Haines when you can toddle down the street to a Chino Valley hardware store for all the hammers you’ll ever need?

My Go-Go concept certainly beats the Chaffee Barbershop Museum in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, where Elvis Presley received his famous first G.I. haircut. We could do our own barbershop museum here in which hair trimmings are sculpted into fascinating shapes by local artists. Go ahead, smirk. You’ll being whistling another tune when I get all the credit for putting Chino Valley on the map, Mister!

No one would have the courage in Arizona to celebrate a tuberous vegetable, but Blackfoot, Idaho, is actually proud of its Idaho Potato Museum. I’m thinking we could open up our own potato museum here in good ol’ CV. Our museum would feature only the biggest, best looking potatoes. We could call it the Spud Studs Museum.



I’ve always felt that the state of Iowa was boring, at least it was during the year I lived there in the early 1960s. Breaking the boredom is probably why Gladbrook, Iowa, hosts Matchbook Marvels, a museum of matchstick replicas of such hallowed national institutions as the USS Iowa battleship, the space shuttle Challenger and the US Capitol building which measures 12 feet long. Seriously?

At the opposite end of boring is the world’s only cryptozoology museum which is located in Portland, Maine. Until this morning, I didn’t know that cryptozoology was the study of hidden or unknown animals. This is definitely one place I wouldn’t visit after dark. And probably not after nine in the morning, either.

Since 1994, the Museum of Bad Art, in Needham Massachusetts, has been dedicated to collecting…bad art. The avowed mission of the Friends of Bad Art is “to bring the worst of art to the widest of audiences.” Chino Valley can do better than this, people!



A student at the high school made a great suggestion: a Chino Valley museum celebrating drugstore cowboys. I agree. I’ve seen dudes around town wearing cowboy hats permanently unstained by range sweat, belt buckles unscathed by the cowboy lifestyle, Levi’s that have never met a saddle – you get the point. I’m sensitive to this issue, myself. I’ve spent most of my life in the East, far from the cowboy thing. Although I have a cowboy hat, a belt buckle and boots, I don’t try to look like someone I’m not and could never be. But I think a Drugstore Cowboy Museum is a smokin’ idea!

It certainly wouldn’t be as silly as The Morbid Anatomy Museum in New York City, the Vacuum Cleaner Museum in St. James, Missouri, or the Kazoo Museum in Beaufort, South Carolina.



When the Go-Go Museum of Chino Valley is under construction, I think we’ll be well on our way to municipal immortality.

