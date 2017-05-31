Meet the Sweet Adelines associate director

Musical harmony is such a beautiful sound, and many people in this area have heard the local singing group Sweet Adelines Song of the Pines at various functions throughout the quad-city area.

Terry Colucci of Paulden has been a member of Sweet Adelines since 1979 when she joined their group in Oniedn, New York (Sound of Silver), then when she moved here 26 years ago she joined Song of the Pines.

“I have always liked to sing, and when I was growing up I was in the choir at school and church. I now sing bass but I have sung tenor and baritone. The first thing in this organization that got me hooked is the harmony,” Terry said.

“I am now the assistant director, but I did direct the chorus for five years before our current director Suzy found our group and took over,” she added.

The Sweet Adelines sing for a lot of different organizations throughout the quad-city area such as the Lions Club, Horses with Heart, DAR (Daughters of American Revolution), and many more.

“Our group Song of the Pines sing a variety of music — everything from the 1940s to contemporary, gospel, and patriotic. We recently won first place in our division in the Regionals, and this is our sixth first-place win,” Terry explained.

Sweet Adelines are always looking for new members for those of you who like to sing. They meet on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Prescott.

“For any lady interested in joining us, you do not have to know how to read music. You will have an audition and have to learn your part without holding music,” she said.

“I enjoy Sweet Adelines so much because of the camaraderie, making new friends, and learning all the beautiful music. Sweet Adelines is something a woman does for herself, it never gets old as new music always comes in.”

Anyone interested in joining or having the group perform for your club can call Peggy at 602-315-8295.