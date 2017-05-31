Kinders greet grads at 1st ‘Senior Walk’

Graduation Keepsake Click here to see all area graduates in The Daily Courier 2017 Graduation Keepsake Edition

While it may seem like a lifetime between the first days of kindergarten and the last days of high school, the youngsters at Territorial Early Childhood Center got a chance to see what graduating seniors look like.

On May 22, Chino Valley High School senior students in their caps and gowns went on a Senior Walk, the first for the district, by visiting TECC, Del Rio Elementary School and Heritage Middle School.

At each location, they were congratulated and “high fived” by the younger students, some so short they probably saw only the outstretched hands passing before them.

It was all great fun, said TECC Principal Brandy Cox.

District Superintendent John Scholl stopped by and took photos, as well as teachers and staff from the high school who traveled with the seniors. One graduate stopped to give his little brother a big hug.

