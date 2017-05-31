Cooking with Diane: Coconut-Strawberry Pie

I have made lots of pies over the years but I have never made one with a coconut crust. It is absolutely delicious, especially if you are a coconut fan as I am. Try it!

Coconut Crust

1 1/3 cups flaked coconut

2 1/2 tablespoons melted butter

Mix coconut and butter and press into a 9 inch pie plate.

Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes or until golden. Cool

Coconut-Strawberry Pie

1 3 ounce package of Cream cheese

1/2 pint whipping cream (whipped)

1 14 ounce can Eagle Brand milk

1 1/2 cups mashed strawberries (use blender)

3 tablespoons lemon juice

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy, add Eagle Brand, beat until smooth. Stir in mashed strawberries and lemon juice. Fold in whipped cream until blended. Pour into coconut crust, Put into freezer for 4 hours or till firm.