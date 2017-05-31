Chino Valley’s roads are in need of fixes; town short on money

Road conditions aren’t good and revenue to fix them is down, reports Chino Valley Interim Public Works Director Richard Straub.

Retired from Yavapai County, Straub is back at work helping the town find its way through road repairs and drainage projects — more work than the town has money to spend.

“We have very little money for roads,” Straub said on May 22. Former director Michael Lopez tendered his resignation effective April 21, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said.

In fact, during the call to the public portion of recent council meetings, residents have inquired about specific roads.

One man asked about the condition of dust and speed on Aztec Drive at the May 9 council meeting. Several people living in the Roadrunner Trailer Park are on oxygen, he said, “and the town keeps telling me they are broke.”

Mayor Darryl Croft, at the following meeting on May 23, bluntly answered the concern: “The town has no money to pave it.”

Gregory Bowers lives on Firesky Lane said on May 23 the dump trucks traveling up and down have damaged the road. He counted 75 potholes in a short section, one of which measured 18 feet by 5 feet.

“People are turning it into a slalom course and it’s getting worse,” he said.

This past year’s budget listed $996,000 in Highway User Revenue Fund (HURF) and just more than $1 million for the FY18 tentative budget – $1,094,900 – an increase of 13 percent.

From this fund the town must maintain 140 miles of paved, chip-sealed or dirt roads. This includes repairing potholes, grading, mowing, tree trimming, chip seals, signage and culvert maintenance, and GIS mapping. HURF money also covers salaries, materials, and lease purchase payments.

Chip seal projects

Recently, the town completed a Pavement Rating Assessment in which main roads are rated 1-9 based on their condition: a rating of 1-3 is Good, 4-6 is Fair, and 7-9 is Poor.

“We’re losing roads faster than we’re trying to keep them,” Straub said. “When a lot were built many years ago, abatement of dust was the big issue. Those roads have lived a useful life. They are old, tired and wearing out.”

He listed four priorities for future chip seal:

• Perkinsville from Road 1 East to Jerome Junction.

• Road 1 West from Road 3 North to Road 4 North.

• Road 1 North from Road I East to Cactus Wren.

• Road 4 North from Highway 89 to Road 1 West.

Some of these roads rate as fair. Straub said the town tries to balance its limited funds with poor condition roads in dire need of repair with preserving those rated fair so they don’t deteriorate even more.

“The county, Prescott and Prescott Valley have dedicated sales tax going to their roads. Chino Valley doesn’t have that,” Straub said.

Drainage projects

At the May 23 council meeting, Straub presented council with a list of five possible drainage projects. The town has 30 square miles of drainage crossings, and some of them have big issues when it rains.

Yavapai County Flood Control District gives about $110,000 to Chino Valley for its flood control projects, he said.

He identified his top three priorities:

• Road 2 South at the Mavrick station becomes “a duck pond” when it rains and causes problems for the businesses. It can be served by installing a storm drain.

• A community ditch north of Road 3 North at Appaloosa Meadows was previously filled with tiles in “an honest attempt to save money, but it did not work,” Straub said. Those tiles should be removed and replaced with concrete. He would like to see a small section done this year and watch the results.

• Road 5 North and Reed Road floods two to three times every monsoon season. The town has talked about fixing this for years. He estimates it would cost $1 million.

Straub drew laughter from members of the council and the audience when he explained how Reed Road is half in the town and half in the county, and all of the water from the county side drains into the town side which causes the problem.

Croft said all five were good projects and that he was sure Straub would be back before the council to ask for money to begin work.